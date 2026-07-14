Portugal published an official list of countries whose citizens can enter the country without a visa, naming only two African nations

The Portuguese government confirmed that citizens of Mauritius and Seychelles are eligible for visa-free travel to Portugal

Despite Africa having more than 50 countries, the vast majority of African citizens still require a visa to enter Portugal

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Portugal has published its official list of countries whose citizens qualify for visa-free entry, with only two African nations making the cut, according to information available on the Portuguese government's website.

Portugal's government under President Antonio Jose Seguro names only two African countries on its 2026 visa-free list. Photo source: Getty Images

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The list confirms that citizens of Mauritius and Seychelles are the only people from African countries who can travel to Portugal without obtaining a visa in advance.

The rest of the continent's more than 50 nations are not included, meaning most African travellers must still go through the standard visa application process before visiting Portugal.

Similarly, Belgium's 2026 visa-free travel list also included only the two nations, Mauritius and Seychelles, as the countries from Africa.

African countries with visa-free access to Portugal

The full visa-free list published by the Portuguese government covers a wide range of countries globally, but Africa's representation on it is notably limited.

Of the continent's 54 recognised states, only the island nations of Mauritius and Seychelles have secured this privilege for their citizens.

Both Mauritius and Seychelles are small island nations located in the Indian Ocean and are among the most prosperous countries on the African continent by per capita income.

Their inclusion on Portugal's visa-free list reflects agreements and classifications that tend to favour nations with strong passport rankings and stable economic ties with European countries.

Most African travellers need visas to Portugal

For citizens of major African nations including Ghana, Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa and Egypt, a visa remains a requirement for entry into Portugal.

This places Portugal in line with the broader entry policies of most Schengen Area countries, which maintain strict visa requirements for the majority of African passport holders.

Portugal is a member of the Schengen Area, meaning its visa policies are shaped partly by agreements at the European Union level, though individual bilateral arrangements can also influence which countries receive visa-free access.

The Portuguese government's official entry requirements page provides the complete and current list of eligible countries for travellers seeking to verify their status before making travel arrangements.

Spain names 8 African countries on visa-free

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Spain also published its 2026 visa entry requirements, confirming that only eight African nations qualify for visa-free access to the country.

Citizens from Botswana, Namibia, Mauritius, Seychelles, Rwanda, Cape Verde, Eswatini, and Lesotho can enter Spain without a prior visa application.

Nationals from Ghana, Nigeria, Kenya, and most other African countries must apply for a Schengen visa costing €90 before travelling to Spain.

Source: YEN.com.gh