Adjoa Tee shared a TikTok post on August 17, 2026, showing herself dressed in patient attire with drips attached

The Ghanaian social media personality did not share the nature of her surgery in the caption

Fans and fellow influencers flooded the comments section with messages of concern and prayers for her recovery

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Ghanaian social media personality Adjoa Tee has sent her followers into a wave of worry after sharing a post from what appeared to be a hospital ward on August 17, 2026.

Ghanaian social media personality Adjoa Tee shares a concerning TikTok video from a hospital, prompting an outpouring of support and prayers from fans and influencers. Image credit: @adjoatee_/TikTok

Source: TikTok

In the TikTok video, Adjoa Tee appeared dressed in patient attire, wearing a blue surgical head cap and hospital gown, with drips visibly attached to her arm.

She captioned the post with the words:

"Concerns emerge as Adjoa Tee undergoes surgery," but offered no further details about the nature of the procedure or the circumstances that led to her hospitalisation.

The lack of information only deepened the anxiety felt by her followers, many of whom turned to the comments section to express their concerns and send well-wishes.

The TikTok post below shows Adjoa Tee’s current condition, sparking concern among her fans.

Fans rally around Adjoa Tee

The post quickly attracted an outpouring of support from fans and fellow content creators across social media.

Social media influencer Lil Dulcie wrote:

"Seeing you in the hospital wasn't on my bingo card either. 🥹💔 Please get well soon, queen. Watching this genuinely broke my heart. You're such a light to so many of us, and seeing you like this reminds us how precious life is. Take all the time you need to heal—we'll be right here waiting for you. May God give you strength, comfort, and a complete recovery. We love you so much and can't wait to see your beautiful smile and energy back again. ❤️🙏✨"

Nail Tech @Aflao said:

"Speedy recovery ❤️‍🩹 my dear."

ayeyis_empire1 asked:

"Oh my baby 😪what happened 😳."

BIGGEST ME 🤍 wrote:

"Tee square let pray so our MAMATEE😌😪🤲."

💕🫶.||KONADU||.💕🫶LIFESTYLE added:

"Speedy recovery, mommy."

Ghanaian Hypeman Bigg shares strong claims about his ex-girlfriend, Adjoa Tee, in a heated TikTok live session. Image credit: Biig Paradise/Adjoa Tee (TikTok & Instagram).

Source: Instagram

Paradise shares troubling claims about Adjoa Tee

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian hypeman Bigg Paradise took to social media to offer a scathing account of his experience with his ex-girlfriend, Ghanaian socialite and influencer Adjoa Tee.

The pair have dominated headlines in recent years with their on-and-off love story, which involved a public breakup and reconciliation.

Following their most recent split, reports emerged that Adjoa Tee had described Paradise as a "two-minute man," a claim she firmly denied.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh