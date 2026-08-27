A 72-year-old South Korean national was arrested in Shizuoka Prefecture, Japan, on Wednesday, August 26, 2026

The man allegedly entered Japan in September 1993 using his brother's passport on a 15-day tourist visa

Japan's Justice Ministry data shows overstayers in the country have fallen from a peak of 298,646 in 1993 to 68,488 as of January 2026

A 72-year-old South Korean man has been arrested in Japan after allegedly residing in the country without legal authorisation for more than two and a half decades, Shizuoka Prefectural Police announced on Thursday, August 27, 2026.

72-Year-Old Man Arrested in Japan After Overstaying 15-Day Visa for 26 Years

Source: Getty Images

The man, a resident of Yaizu city in Shizuoka Prefecture, was taken into custody on Wednesday, August 26, 2026, after police received a tip in June 2026.

How suspect allegedly lived undetected for decades

According to investigators, the man arrived in Japan in September 1993 travelling on his brother's passport, which granted him a 15-day tourist visa. His reason for entering the country, police said, was to find better-paying work than what was available to him in South Korea. He is said to have supported himself through casual day jobs during his time in the country.

Because overstaying a visa only became a criminal offence in Japan when revised immigration legislation took effect in February 2000, authorities charged him only for the period from that date onwards, rather than the full 26-year duration of his stay. The suspect has admitted to the charge.

Japan's overstayer numbers have declined sharply

Figures from Japan's Justice Ministry reveal a significant reduction in visa overstayers since the early 1990s. As of January 2026, there were 68,488 recorded overstayers in the country, a steep drop from the peak of 298,646 recorded in 1993, coincidentally the same year the suspect first entered Japan.

Japan has also taken steps in recent years to regulate the entry of foreign workers more formally. The country published a list of 16 job categories that qualify foreign nationals for a work visa, covering professions ranging from medical services and research to nursing care and skilled labour. Foreign nationals whose qualifications fall under any of those listed occupations are eligible to apply through official channels.

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Source: YEN.com.gh