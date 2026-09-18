Victoria Lebene opened up about why she rejected advances from married politicians who approached her for sexual relationships

The Ghanaian actress said her experiences with some politicians shaped the kind of relationship she ultimately wanted

Victoria Lebene explained the personal values that guided her decision on who to settle down with

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Ghanaian actress and media personality Victoria Lebene has spoken candidly about the pressures she faced to marry a wealthy businessman or politician, and why she ultimately chose a different path.

Victoria Lebene speaks on how she chose Eugene Osafo Nkansah as her husband ahead of welathy men. Photo source: @victorialebene

Source: Instagram

In a September 17, 2026 interview with Nikki Samonas, Victoria Lebene disclosed that many people in her circle had assumed she would end up with someone of significant financial or political influence. However, her direct encounters with some of those men left her deeply disillusioned.

Married politicians who approached Victoria Lebene

Victoria Lebene alleged that several of the politicians who showed interest in her were already married, some to well-known wives and others to women the public had no knowledge of.

Rather than offering genuine support or helping advance her career, she said their intentions were far less honourable.

"They would hide behind all these and come and have promiscuous sessions with you. They will not offer you any good. I had so many projects online in mind, but they won't offer you any good. All they want to do is to lie in bed with you, and I wasn't brought up that way," she stated.

She added that the experience made her reassess her priorities, noting that continuing down that road would have ultimately harmed her.

"I thought that no, if I don't step my foot on the ground and make a decision that would help my life and career in years to come, I will be really doomed," she explained.

Why Victoria Lebene chose her husband

Rather than compromising her values for financial gain, Victoria Lebene said she made a firm personal decision about the kind of life she wanted to build, and the kind of person she wanted beside her.

"When I had ditched everybody, I said I wasn't going to do promiscuity or sleep with anyone before I make it in life. I'm not going to sleep around before I can boast of my own money. I want to work with my hands," she stated.

She described her husband as the person who stood out during that turbulent period, someone whose consistent kindness, understanding, and support set him apart.

"Then I chose my husband because he was the closest person at the time who was very understanding, kind and supportive," she shared.

Victoria Lebene's remarks paint a picture of a woman who, faced with pressure from multiple directions, chose self-respect and genuine connection over social expectation and material comfort.

Watch the Instagram video below of Victoria Lebene's interview below:

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Source: YEN.com.gh