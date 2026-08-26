Viral Black Stars supporter Kailani Ibrahim Kpa made a public appeal for financial support during the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Kailani appeared before an Accra circuit court in August 2026 over allegations he defrauded over 13 people of more than US$30,000

His earlier World Cup appeal has drawn renewed attention online following the court appearance, sparking reactions

A financial appeal made by popular Ghanaian football supporter Kailani Ibrahim Kpa, widely known as "Powder Man," during the 2026 FIFA World Cup has attracted fresh attention following his arrest and court appearance on alleged visa fraud charges.

Powder Man Kailani Kpa’s World Cup financial appeal to the government resurfaces amid an alleged visa fraud case. Image credit: Kailani Ibrahim Kpa, Koforidua Flowers

Source: Facebook

Kailani Kpa gained national recognition during the tournament after videos of him spraying white powder in the stands while cheering on the Black Stars spread widely across social media.

Behind that public image, however, he revealed in a Facebook post dated June 29, 2026, that he was under significant financial strain.

Kailani's World Cup funding appeal

In that post, the football enthusiast disclosed that he had personally covered the full cost of his World Cup trip, including visas and flights connecting Accra to Toronto, Toronto to Boston and later Boston to Philadelphia.

He described the 2026 tournament as the most expensive he had attended in support of Ghana, stating that his funds had run dry as the Black Stars advanced to the knockout stage.

Powder Man directed his appeal at the Government of Ghana, the Ghana Football Association, the Sports Ministry, corporate executives and individual well-wishers.

He was explicit that he was not seeking cash.

"I am not asking for cash," he said.

Instead requesting a match ticket, flight arrangements and hotel accommodation to allow him to continue supporting the national team.

Kailani Kpa's arrest and court appearance

The resurfacing of that appeal follows a separate and more serious development.

On Wednesday, August 27, 2026, Kailani appeared before Accra Circuit Court 9 after the Ghana Police Service's Documentation and Visa Fraud Unit arrested him over allegations that he collected more than US$30,000 from over 13 individuals by promising to facilitate travel to Canada, Nicaragua and the United States.

The court granted him bail set at GH¢400,000 with three sureties, one of whom is required to be justified while the remaining two must be close family relatives. His case has been adjourned to September 28, 2026.

The renewed circulation of his World Cup fundraising post has prompted fresh commentary online given its financial backdrop, though no evidence has been presented to suggest any direct connection between the two matters.

The allegations against Kailani remain unproven, and the case is ongoing.

The Facebook post of Kailani Kpa is below.

Freddie Mitchell supports Powder Man

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that former NFL star Freddie Mitchell visited Ghana's viral World Cup superfan, Kailani Ibrahim Kpa, who gained fame for his unique powder-spraying antics during matches.

Kpa's financial struggles prompted an appeal for support, leading to Mitchell's heartfelt gesture that has resonated across social media platforms.

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Source: YEN.com.gh