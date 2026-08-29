The UAE Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation has outlined three employer-side failures that can lead to a work permit being refused or cancelled

MoHRE has also specified the conditions both companies and workers must meet before a work permit application can be approved

Workers applying for a UAE work permit must be at least 18 years old, with limited exceptions for juvenile and student permits

The UAE's Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has published guidelines detailing the precise conditions under which a work permit may be denied, not renewed, or revoked outright.

The ministry identified three employer-side failures as grounds for cancellation or refusal.

UAE Lists 3 Reasons a Work Permit Can Be Refused or Cancelled

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MoHRE made clear that these are not merely procedural concerns but active grounds for enforcement action, meaning an existing work permit can be withdrawn if any of the three conditions are found to apply after it has already been issued.

First, submitting incorrect or falsified documentation on behalf of an establishment.

Second, operating as a fictitious business or having ceased the activity under which the company is registered.

Third, failing to comply with the Wages Protection System or any other regulatory framework governing the UAE labour market.

Before a permit is granted at all, the ministry requires that the employer's trade licence be current and free of outstanding violations at the point of application.

Additionally, the job title or occupation listed for the prospective worker must align with the actual registered business activity of the company. Only a person who holds legal authority to represent the establishment may file the application.

Employees themselves are also subject to eligibility checks. MoHRE set the minimum age for a standard work permit at 18 years old.

Exceptions exist specifically for juvenile work permits and for programmes covering student training or employment.

The ministry's framework makes plain that employer compliance and individual worker eligibility are evaluated simultaneously during the review of any work permit application. A shortfall on either side is sufficient grounds for rejection, regardless of whether the other party meets all the required conditions.

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Source: YEN.com.gh