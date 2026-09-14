The Malaysian government published a list of 31 nationalities required to obtain an electronic visa before entering the country for social purposes in 2026

Ghana and Nigeria are among the African countries whose citizens must secure a Single Entry eVisa ahead of any social visit to Malaysia

Malaysia also offers a Multiple Entry Visa open to all nationalities except those from Israel and North Korea, with each stay capped at 30 days

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The Malaysian government has officially named 31 countries whose citizens must obtain an electronic visa before travelling to Malaysia for social purposes, covering tourism, family visits, and short-term events in 2026.

Malaysia reveals 31 countries whose citizens require eVisa to visit the country. Photo credit: Hasnoor Hussain

Source: Getty Images

The requirement is tied to the Single Entry Visa (SEV) for social visits and is determined strictly by nationality. Citizens from the listed countries must apply before departure, as the eVisa cannot be obtained from within Malaysia, Israel, or North Korea.

31 countries required to apply for Malaysia eVisa

According to Malaysia's official government guidance, the following nationalities are required to secure an eVisa for social visits:

Afghanistan, Angola, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Colombia, Democratic Republic of Congo, Republic of Congo, Djibouti, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Ghana, Guinea-Bissau, India, Ivory Coast, Liberia, Mali, Montenegro, Mozambique, Myanmar, Nepal, Niger, Nigeria, Pakistan, Rwanda, Serbia, and Sri Lanka.

Notably, several African nations appear on the list, including Ghana, Nigeria, Cameroon, and Ethiopia, meaning their citizens must complete the eVisa process well in advance of any planned trip.

Applicants from the listed countries may submit their applications from anywhere in the world, with the exception of Malaysia itself, Israel, and North Korea. The government has advised all prospective travellers to confirm they meet the full eligibility criteria before applying.

Single and multiple entry visa options

Malaysia's eVisa system for social visits offers two distinct options. The Single Entry Visa covers one trip and applies specifically to citizens from the 31 listed nationalities.

The Multiple Entry Visa, by contrast, is available to travellers of all nationalities except those holding Israeli or North Korean passports.

It allows holders to enter Malaysia on multiple occasions, with each individual stay limited to 30 days, provided the traveller's passport remains valid for the duration of travel.

The distinction between the two visa types means citizens of unlisted countries retain broader flexibility when planning trips to Malaysia, while those from the 31 named nationalities must plan their visits more carefully around the single-entry structure.

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Source: YEN.com.gh