Australia announced that citizens from 30 countries can now apply for its Work and Holiday visa programme

The visa allows eligible applicants to work and travel in Australia for up to 12 months

Several African and Asian nations feature on the updated list of eligible countries

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Australia has officially released an updated list of 30 countries whose citizens are eligible to apply for its Work and Holiday visa, opening a fresh pathway for young people to live and work in the country.

The Work and Holiday visa, known as Subclass 462, allows approved applicants to stay in Australia for up to 12 months, work to supplement their travel funds, and study for a limited period.

Australia! names countries whose citizens are eligible for work and holiday visa. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Applicants are generally required to be between 18 and 30 years of age, though some countries allow applicants up to the age of 35.

Countries on the eligible list

The 30 countries included on Australia's updated eligibility list span several regions, including parts of Africa, Asia, Europe, and the Americas.

Among the nations listed are Argentina, Bangladesh, Chile, China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Israel, Malaysia, Mongolia, Nepal, Oman, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, San Marino, Singapore, Slovenia, Spain, Thailand, Türkiye, the United Arab Emirates, the United States of America, Uruguay, and Vietnam, among others.

Eligible applicants must meet a number of conditions, including holding a valid passport from one of the listed countries, satisfying health and character requirements, and demonstrating functional English proficiency.

Applicants must also hold sufficient funds to support themselves at the start of their stay.

How to apply for the visa

Prospective applicants are required to submit their applications online through the official Australian Government immigration portal.

The process involves providing supporting documentation, paying the relevant visa application fee, and in some cases, obtaining a letter of support from the government of their home country.

Australia introduced the Work and Holiday visa to strengthen cultural ties and people-to-people links with partner countries.

The programme is designed to encourage young people to experience Australian life while contributing to the local workforce, particularly in regional and agricultural sectors.

Applicants whose countries are not currently on the eligible list may still explore other visa options available through Australia's Department of Home Affairs, depending on their individual circumstances and qualifications.

Australian states how long foreigners can stay

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that the Australian Department of Home Affairs had released official guidance on how long international students could stay in the country on a Subclass 500 visa.

The student visa allowed holders to work up to 48 hours per fortnight while their academic programme was in session.

Application fees for the Subclass 500 visa started from AUD 2,500 (GH₵20,478), with concessions available in limited circumstances.

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Source: YEN.com.gh