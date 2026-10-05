Oman's official government portal published a rule identifying one group of foreign nationals who cannot apply for a work visa

The restriction targets a specific age group, with Oman citing a clear eligibility threshold all applicants must meet

Foreign nationals planning to seek employment in Oman are urged to review the full list of conditions before making any arrangements

Oman has confirmed that one specific group of foreign nationals is ineligible to apply for a work visa in the country, according to information published on the Omani government's official portal.

Oman announces 1 category of foreigners who are not eligible for work visa. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/DAVE CHAN/Geography Photos

Source: Getty Images

The rule is straightforward: any foreign national under the age of 18 is barred from obtaining a work visa in Oman.

The government's portal states plainly that "those under 18 years old are not permitted to get a work visa," meaning age is a non-negotiable eligibility requirement before any work-related immigration process can begin.

Oman's Work Visa age restriction explained

The restriction applies regardless of a young person's qualifications, skills, or personal circumstances. Until a foreign national reaches adulthood, Omani authorities will not process or approve a work visa application on their behalf.

For adults aged 18 and above, this particular rule poses no barrier. Those who meet the age requirement can proceed through Oman's standard work visa process without being affected by the under-18 restriction.

The policy aligns with widely recognised international labour standards designed to protect minors from formal employment arrangements in foreign countries, where they may lack the legal protections and family support structures available to adults.

What foreigners considering Oman should know

The age requirement represents just one element of Oman's broader work visa framework. Prospective applicants are advised to consult the country's official government portal directly to review all conditions and documentation requirements in full before making any travel or employment plans.

Understanding eligibility thresholds early in the planning process can help foreign nationals avoid unnecessary delays or complications with their applications.

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Proofreading by Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh