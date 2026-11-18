Nine countries have confirmed their places at the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations, with six nations booking spots through the qualifying campaign

Senegal became the first side to qualify through the competition after a 4-2 victory over Sudan on November 16

Two powerhouses, Ghana and Nigeria, risk missing out on the competition, with two rounds of qualifying remaining

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Nine nations have confirmed their participation in the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations, with East Africa set to host the continent's most prestigious football tournament for the first time since 1976.

Morocco and Senegal headline nine teams that have secured early qualification for the 2027 AFCON. Photo by DeFodi Images.

Source: Getty Images

AFCON 2027: Nine teams secure early qualification

Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda earned automatic berths as co-hosts, while six other nations locked in their qualification after matchday four of the ongoing campaign. The remaining two rounds are scheduled for March 2027.

According to CAF Online, Senegal were the first side to book their place through the qualifying rounds, securing progression after a commanding 4-2 win over Sudan on Monday, 16 November.

Their spot was mathematically confirmed when Mozambique defeated Ethiopia 1-0, eliminating any possibility of the Teranga Lions missing out.

Morocco joined them with a flawless record, completing four matches without dropping a point after a 1-0 win over Niger.

Abdellah Ouazane, just 17, struck the decisive goal in the 22nd minute to send the Atlas Lions through on a maximum of 12 points.

Mali secured their qualification with a 2-0 away triumph against Rwanda, and Burkina Faso followed suit by defeating Mauritania 3-1.

The Stallions' win simultaneously confirmed Benin's place in the tournament, as results elsewhere fell in their favour.

Five-time continental champions Cameroon completed the group of qualifiers in slightly unusual fashion. The Indomitable Lions needed Comoros to defeat Congo 1-0, which they did, rendering Cameroon's progression a mathematical certainty.

The nine confirmed nations carry a collective weight of history. Cameroon remains the most decorated side of the group with five AFCON titles to their name.

Ghana and Nigeria Risk Missing Out

While several African heavyweights have booked their places at the 2027 AFCON, former champions Ghana and Nigeria are still fighting to qualify.

The Black Stars must win their final two matches after bouncing back from earlier defeats with consecutive victories over Somalia, as they seek to avoid missing a second straight tournament.

Nigeria also faces a difficult task despite sitting second in Group L, as only one team from their group will qualify because co-hosts Tanzania have an automatic place.

Guinea-Bissau lead the group with 10 points from four games, and a win in either of their remaining fixtures, including their clash with Nigeria, could leave the Super Eagles in danger of missing out.

The tournament, officially branded AFCON Pamoja 2027, is scheduled to run from 19 June to 17 July. A total of 24 nations are expected to compete across the three co-host countries for the continent's most coveted prize.

Black Stars players assessed after Somalia win

Earlier, YEN.com.gh assessed the Black Stars players following their narrow 1-0 victory over Somalia on Monday, November 16, with Jordan Ayew scoring the decisive penalty.

However, despite securing all three points, some Ghana players failed to impress with their performances.

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Source: YEN.com.gh