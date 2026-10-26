Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development completed the first phase of its Professional Verification service for foreign workers

The programme currently covers 128 countries and uses a unified electronic platform managed alongside the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Saudi Arabia is pressing ahead with plans to extend the scheme to 160 countries, bringing engineering and health professions under its scope

Saudi Arabia has wrapped up the first phase of a professional screening programme aimed at vetting the qualifications of foreign workers before they set foot in the Kingdom.

Saudi Arabia announces the extension of its professional verification programme to 128 countries.

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The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development announced the completion of the initial phase of its Professional Verification service, which now covers applicants from 128 countries. The programme runs through a unified electronic platform operated in coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

What the professional verification service covers

Established under Cabinet Decision No. 195, the service focuses on highly skilled professions and assesses whether a foreign applicant's academic credentials and work experience align with what the Saudi labour market actually requires. All assessments are benchmarked against two national frameworks: the Saudi Standard Classification of Occupations and the Saudi Standard Classification of Educational Levels and Specialisations.

The entire verification process is automated, allowing authorities to process applications faster and more efficiently than traditional manual reviews. The ministry said the primary objective is to prevent unqualified expatriate workers from entering the labour market while also improving the reliability of data held on foreign workers' skills and educational backgrounds.

Saudi Arabia plans to expand to 160 countries

The ministry confirmed it is moving forward with plans to broaden the programme's reach to 160 countries worldwide. Crucially, the next phase will bring additional professions under the scheme's umbrella, including engineering and health-related fields, and will be implemented in close coordination with relevant government agencies.

According to the ministry, the Professional Verification service forms part of a wider effort to regulate the Saudi labour market, lift the standard of jobs and services, and drive greater productivity across sectors in the Kingdom.

Source: YEN.com.gh