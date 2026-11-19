China released a comprehensive list of items prohibited from entering the country, spanning weapons, food products, and biological materials

The ban covers all living animals except dogs and cats, uncooked meats, fresh produce, and a wide range of dairy and egg products

Starting November 15, 2026, drones and their key components will be added to the list of banned items for travellers entering Beijing

China has released an extensive catalogue of items that travellers are forbidden from bringing into the country, covering everything from firearms and controlled substances to raw food products and plant materials.

China expands its banned items list, prohibiting weapons, animal products, plant materials, and other restricted goods from entering the country. Photo credit: ChinaPool

Source: Getty Images

The restrictions apply to all individuals entering China and are grouped into two broad categories: items banned on security and public order grounds, and those regulated under the country's animal and plant quarantine framework.

China bans weapons, substances and sensitive content

On the security side, the banned list includes weapons, simulated firearms, ammunition, and explosives, as well as counterfeit currency and securities.

Poison and addictive substances are prohibited, along with printed materials, films, audio-visual recordings, computer storage media, and any content deemed damaging to China's political, economic, cultural, or moral interests.

A new addition takes effect on 15 November 2026: drones, their remote controls, and key drone components will be prohibited specifically for travellers entering Beijing.

Food, animals and biological materials barred by China

China's quarantine rules are particularly stringent when it comes to biological and agricultural items. All living animals, with the exception of dogs and cats, are banned from entry, as are animal embryos and genetic materials.

Raw and cooked meat, including internal organs and marine animal products, are on the prohibited list, alongside untreated dairy items such as raw milk, yoghurt, butter, cheese, and whey powder. Animal blood products are equally restricted.

Eggs and egg-derived products that have not undergone heat treatment, including fresh eggs, preserved eggs, egg liquid, and mayonnaise, are also banned. Furs, bones, horns, animal fat, and unprocessed edible bird's nests round out the animal product restrictions.

On the plant side, travellers cannot bring in fresh fruits and vegetables, raw tobacco leaves, seeds, sprouts, nursery stock, organic cultivation medium, or soil. Any form of transgenic biomaterial is also strictly off-limits.

Additional quarantine categories cover animal carcasses and specimens, animal offal, plant and animal pathogens, injurious insects, and human blood products.

The wide-ranging list reflects China's longstanding commitment to border biosecurity and public safety, with the forthcoming drone restrictions signalling a continued expansion of what the country considers a risk at its entry points.

China opens 135,000 job vacancies to foreigners

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that China had published135,000 active jobs open to both foreign and local applicants.

The vacancies span industries including manufacturing, e-commerce, healthcare, and engineering across several Chinese provinces.

Monthly salaries on the platform start from 2,000 yuan, with some specialised roles offering more than 6,000 yuan per month.

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Source: YEN.com.gh