AirNav Ireland opened its Student Controller Programme, offering a path to becoming a licensed air traffic controller in Ireland

The programme has specific age requirements, and candidates must meet criteria before they can be considered for training

There is a key deadline applicants need to know about to be included in the current recruitment round

A door has opened for anyone who has ever looked up at a plane and wondered who guides it safely through the sky. AirNav Ireland, the country's national Air Navigation Service Provider, is now accepting applications for its Student Controller Programme, which trains candidates to work as licensed air traffic controllers.

Apply Now: AirNav Ireland Announces Opening Under "Student Controller Programme"

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The organisation manages 451,000 square kilometres of Irish airspace, a vital corridor for flights moving between Europe and North America. Successful candidates could eventually be stationed at facilities in Dublin, Cork or Shannon.

Who can apply for the programme?

To be considered, applicants must be 35 years old or younger at the time of applying, though AirNav Ireland noted that this upper age limit is currently under review. Because obtaining a licence requires a candidate to be at least 21 years old, and because training can take up to two years, the minimum eligible age to apply is 19.

Applications are accepted continuously, so there is no fixed window candidates must rush to meet under normal circumstances. Once someone submits their details, AirNav Ireland's HR department will make contact when the next recruitment campaign gets underway.

October 2026 deadline for current recruitment round

Candidates who want to be considered as part of the current recruitment process must submit their applications on or before 30 October 2026. Applications received after that date will not be discarded; instead, they will be kept on file and reviewed when a future selection process begins, with applicants notified accordingly.

AirNav Ireland became financially independent on 1 May 2023, following the restructuring of the Irish Aviation Authority. The organisation encouraged interested candidates to keep an eye on its website and social media channels for updates on upcoming opportunities as the recruitment process progresses.

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Source: YEN.com.gh