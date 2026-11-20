New South Wales MP Jordan Lane has proposed to his longtime partner, Natalie, during his final speech in Parliament, leaving lawmakers cheering in the chamber

The Liberal MP for Ryde used his farewell address to ask his great love the final question of his political career, presenting an engagement ring

Natalie, his partner of more than a decade, said yes, with many social media users praising the touching moment after BBC News shared the video

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Outgoing Australian MP Jordan Lane has proposed to his longtime partner during his farewell speech in the New South Wales Parliament.

Outgoing NSW MP Jordan Lane proposes to his longtime partner, Natalie, during his farewell speech in Parliament. Photo source: @bbcnews/Instagram, Jordan Lane/Facebook.

Source: UGC

The emotional moment happened on Thursday, November 19, 2026, as Lane delivered his final address as the Member for Ryde.

Weeks earlier, the Liberal MP announced that he would not contest the state election in March 2027. A video of the proposal was later shared by BBC News on Instagram, where it quickly gained attention.

How Jordan Lane proposed in Parliament

While delivering his speech, Lane turned his attention to his partner, Natalie, who was watching from the public gallery.

“Speaker, my final question as the member for Ryde, is for my great love, Natalie,” he said while standing at the central table. He then asked, “Will you marry me?”

Gasps and cheers filled the chamber as he pulled out an engagement ring and walked over to her. Natalie said yes, and Lane placed the ring on her finger as fellow lawmakers applauded the couple.

Watch the emotional video of the proposal below:

Jordan Lane’s political career and partner

Lane is an Australian politician who has represented the Ryde electorate in the NSW Legislative Assembly.

Born on July 23, 1994, he is a member of the Liberal Party. He announced his retirement from Parliament on November 6, 2026, ahead of the 2027 state election.

Natalie, his partner, has been by his side for more than ten years. Their engagement has now given his political career a memorable ending.

Jordan Lane’s proposal sparks reactions

Social media users gushed over the proposal, with many noting how nervous Lane looked and celebrating the couple’s love. YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

@laffibee said:

“This 🥹. I just love, love. What more beautiful to people in love 🥹🤍❤️🤍”

@robyn_ladybug wrote:

“Aussies really just nail life 💛”

@katchristofer commented:

“he’s clearly nervous, his hand is shaking, but he pushed through and got the yes! ❤️ hooray for love”

@ujum2002 said:

“Waooo👏👏👏 this is a genuinely beautiful moment 😍 ❤️ 💖”

@pratham_s07 wrote:

“more news like this pls❤️”

@christine.k.pockett said:

“How beautiful !! 🤍Love rules ! Congratulations ✨”

Man’s public proposal ends in rejection

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a young man was left embarrassed after his girlfriend turned down his public marriage proposal.

In a viral TikTok video, he presented a brand-new saloon car as a surprise gift while asking for her hand in marriage.

However, the lady rejected both the proposal and the car. Social media users who reacted to the video comforted the young man, with many chiding the lady for her actions.

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Source: YEN.com.gh