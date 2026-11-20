Acting Rent Commissioner Frederick Opoku called for round-the-clock police protection after a tense confrontation with a hostel manager at the University of Ghana

The clash erupted during an official Rent Control Department inspection when the manager invoked President Mahama's name to challenge Opoku's authority

Opoku said he planned to contact the Inspector-General of Police directly, insisting his life was at risk and he needed armed escorts for all future duties

Ghana's Acting Rent Commissioner Frederick Opoku has formally requested police protection after a heated confrontation with a hostel manager at the University of Ghana left him fearing for his personal safety.

The incident occurred during a routine inspection conducted by the Rent Control Department of hostel facilities on the university's campus.

Acting Rent Commissioner Frederick Opoku seeks 24-hour police protection after a University of Ghana hostel inspection clash, citing risk to his life. Image credit: Ghana Police/x. Graphiconline/X

Source: Getty Images

The hostel manager challenged Opoku's presence during the visit, reportedly calling on the name of President John Dramani Mahama in what appeared to be an attempt to undermine the commissioner's authority. Opoku stood his ground, maintaining that his department held a clear legal mandate to inspect such premises. The confrontation escalated before eventually subsiding.

Opoku heads straight to the IGP

Speaking in an interview carried by TV3 on November 20, Opoku said he intended to approach the Inspector-General of Police personally to request dedicated security detail. He stated he would not conduct any further field duties without armed personnel present.

"I'm going to the IGP. I'm going there, from here. From here, IGP, maybe somebody should tell him that the commissioner is coming. 24-7 protection. I will never go to any campus where one person will turn one-on-one with me again. Their time is ended," he said.

Opoku went further, arguing that his role justified substantial security arrangements.

"I ought to be protected, and I need to be protected. So IGP might even give me three or four, because my life is at stake. It's risk. And they should see me as a public asset. Not to allow me to be moving, and what's the meaning of that? But by Monday, I should see two policemen following me, 24-7. Because I'm doing work for the nation. So two policemen is not bad. One military, one police," he added.

Rent Control's mandate at university hostels

The Rent Control Department has previously taken a firm stance on hostel fee regulation at the University of Ghana, petitioning the Attorney General over concerns related to accommodation charges levied on students. Opoku's latest actions signal his intention to continue enforcing that mandate despite the resistance he encountered.

The commissioner's demand for security cover reflects the increasingly tense environment surrounding rent regulation enforcement in Ghana, particularly in university settings where hostel operators have at times disputed the department's jurisdiction.

Nana Aba Anamoah hails Rent Control boss

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian broadcaster Nana Aba Anamoah had praised Acting Rent Commissioner Frederick Opoku, declaring him her 'Man of the Year' just days after he stood his ground while carrying out his duties.

In a post she shared on X on Thursday, November 19, 2026, she expressed her endorsement, writing: "The Rent Control boss is my man of the year."

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Source: YEN.com.gh