Qatar's Ministry of Interior confirmed that Iranian nationals can now obtain tourist or business visas upon arriving in the country

The on-arrival tourist visa covers up to 30 days at a cost of QR 100, while business visas can extend up to six months at QR 200 per month

Travellers must meet specific requirements, including a valid passport, a confirmed return ticket, and a hotel booking made exclusively through the official Discover Qatar website

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Qatar has launched an on-arrival visa scheme for Iranian nationals, allowing them to enter the country for tourism or business without obtaining a visa before travel, according to an official announcement from Qatar's Ministry of Interior.

The move makes Qatar one of the more accessible Gulf destinations for Iranian passport holders, who typically encounter significant visa restrictions when seeking entry into countries across the region.

Qatar grants Iranian nationals tourist and business visas on arrival, with fees. Image credit: Popartic, NurPhoto/Getty Images

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Qatar's on-arrival visa categories and costs

Two visa categories are available under the scheme. A tourist visa, priced at QR 100, permits a stay of up to 30 days and cannot be extended. The duration is also tied to the length of the traveller's hotel reservation. A business visit visa costs QR 200 per month and may be granted for periods of up to six months, subject to the applicant providing an invitation letter from a recognised Qatari establishment.

The scheme is governed by Minister's Decision No. 19 of 2007, the legislative framework Qatar uses to administer its on-arrival visa categories.

Requirements Iranian travellers must meet

Before a visa is issued at the border, applicants must satisfy several conditions. Travellers need a passport with a minimum of three months' validity remaining, a confirmed return ticket, and proof of health insurance from an accredited provider.

Hotel bookings are compulsory, but the conditions are strict: reservations must be made exclusively through the official Discover Qatar website. Bookings completed via any other platform will not be accepted under the scheme.

For Iranians planning a short holiday or a business trip to Doha, the arrangement removes the requirement to visit a consulate ahead of travel, considerably simplifying the process for those who have all necessary documentation ready before departure. The business visa category is particularly notable, offering stays of up to half a year for applicants with verifiable commercial ties to Qatari entities.

Qatar names countries eligible for instant tourist visas.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Qatar had announced that citizens of four countries were eligible to obtain an immediate tourist visa to enter the Gulf state.

The service applies to nationals of Turkey, Poland, Hungary and Cyprus.

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Source: YEN.com.gh