The UAE has issued guidance warning foreign visitors against photographing or filming at four categories of restricted locations

Military bases, security installations and certain public buildings are all off-limits to photography under the restrictions

Visitors to the UAE have also been reminded of dress code expectations when moving through public spaces

Foreigners visiting the United Arab Emirates have been cautioned against photographing or recording video at four categories of restricted locations, as local authorities move to protect sensitive government and security infrastructure.

The warning applies to tourists, expatriates and business travellers alike, and covers areas where photography is formally prohibited under official travel guidance.

The United Arab Emirates warns foreigners against taking photos at four restricted locations. Photos by Anadolu.

Source: Getty Images

Four locations where photography is banned in the UAE

Official travel guidance sets out the four restricted categories clearly, as noted by LetFix:

Military installations, including bases and defence-related facilities, are off-limits to photography.

Security installations and diplomatic premises, such as embassies, are also included in the restrictions.

Additionally, certain public buildings and government infrastructure fall under the prohibition.

The guidance states, as cited by Legit.ng:

"Visitors should also stay away from military sites – taking photos of military, diplomatic, or security installations, and some public buildings is prohibited."

Beyond fixed locations, visitors have also been advised to refrain from photographing or filming other individuals without first obtaining their consent. This has particular implications for tourists who routinely use smartphones and cameras at government offices, security checkpoints and busy public areas.

UAE dress code rules for visitors

Alongside the photography restrictions, the UAE has reminded foreign visitors of expectations around appropriate dress in public spaces.

Both men and women are advised to avoid revealing clothing, while women are encouraged to wear outfits that cover their shoulders and knees.

Travellers heading to more conservative emirates, particularly Sharjah, should dress modestly.

Women visiting those areas are advised to carry a scarf that can be used to cover their hair where the setting requires it.

For Ghanaians planning to travel to the UAE for leisure, employment or business purposes, familiarising themselves with these local regulations ahead of arrival can help avoid unnecessary legal difficulties during their stay.

UAE: Visitors can convert entry visas into residence permits

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the Abu Dhabi Residence Office had confirmed that foreigners entering the UAE on visit visas can switch to residence permits without leaving the country.

Most entry visas are valid for 60 days, but holders can extend their stay twice, allowing them to remain for up to 120 days in total.

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Source: YEN.com.gh