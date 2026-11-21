The UAE government has reminded residents and tourists to dress modestly in public spaces, including malls, markets and religious sites

Women in the UAE are advised to avoid clothing that exposes shoulders, knees or excessive skin, while men are discouraged from going shirtless

Visitors to Sharjah and religious sites face stricter requirements, with authorities recommending additional coverings depending on the location

The United Arab Emirates has issued a reminder to both residents and foreign visitors about the importance of modest dressing in public spaces, citing the country's Islamic heritage and cultural values.

The guidance, published on the UAE government's official website, applies across a range of settings including shopping centres, traditional markets and religious sites.

UAE Dress Code: Types of Clothing Men and Women Are Not Allowed to Wear in Public

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UAE: Clothing men and women should avoid

According to the guidance, women are expected to avoid outfits that expose their shoulders, knees or significant amounts of skin.

Items such as sleeveless tops, very short skirts, low-cut dresses and other revealing garments are considered inappropriate, particularly in more conservative public settings.

Men are held to similar expectations. Appearing shirtless in public spaces or wearing overly revealing clothing is discouraged by authorities across the country.

The requirements become stricter at religious sites, where both men and women may be expected to cover their arms, legs and, in some cases, their hair.

Women visiting Sharjah, one of the UAE's more conservative emirates, are specifically encouraged to cover their hair with a scarf.

What tourists should know before visiting the UAE

While no single nationwide dress code applies uniformly to tourists, authorities strongly encourage visitors to dress in a manner that respects local customs, especially when exploring traditional areas.

Individual venues, including mosques, government buildings and shopping centres, may also enforce their own specific dress requirements beyond the general guidance.

Visitors are advised to check relevant local rules before attending public events or entering religious spaces.

The reminder comes as cities such as Dubai and Abu Dhabi continue to attract millions of international visitors each year.

Despite the UAE's reputation as a global tourism and business hub, authorities emphasise that cultural awareness remains essential for all travellers regardless of their background.

Dressing appropriately is ultimately presented as a practical way for visitors to show respect for local traditions and avoid any unnecessary difficulties during their time in the country.

What travellers must declare at Dubai customs

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Dubai Customs had published an official list of items travellers must declare when entering the United Arab Emirates.

The list includes cash, jewellery, medicines, weapons, drones and certain food products, among other goods.

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Source: YEN.com.gh