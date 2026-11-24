Ghana's National Tripartite Committee has agreed to increase the national daily minimum wage for workers from January 1, 2027

The new wage agreement covers 2027 and 2028, with workers on the minimum wage expected to receive higher earnings in both years

YEN.com.gh breaks down the new daily minimum wage, its monthly equivalent and what the increment means for Ghanaian workers

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Ghanaian workers earning the national daily minimum wage are set to receive an increase in their earnings from January 1, 2027, following an agreement between the government, employers and organised labour.

Ghana's new minimum wage: What employees and employers should know ahead of 2027. Image credit: Freepik

Source: UGC

The National Tripartite Committee (NTC), in a communiqué issued on November 10, 2026, announced that the daily minimum wage would increase from GH¢21.77 to GH¢25.04 in 2027, representing an increase of approximately 15%.

The committee also agreed to a further increment to GH¢28.79, effective January 1, 2028.

How much will workers earn monthly in Ghana?

Using the standard 27-day monthly minimum wage calculation, workers earning the minimum wage will see their gross monthly earnings increase from GH¢587.79 in 2026 to GH¢676.08 in 2027.

This represents an additional GH¢88.29 per month, or GH¢1,059.48 over a full year, before applicable deductions.

The table below shows Ghana's daily minimum wage and its monthly equivalent from 2025 to 2028.

Year Daily minimum wage Monthly equivalent 2025 GH¢19.97 GH¢539.19 2026 GH¢21.77 GH¢587.79 2027 GH¢25.04 GH¢676.08 2028 GH¢28.79 GH¢777.33

Source: National Tripartite Committee and monthly calculations based on 27 days.

Section 76 of Ghana's Labour Act, 2003 (Act 651), provides for the 27-day calculation when determining the minimum monthly remuneration of temporary and casual workers required to work on weekdays only.

What the new wage means for workers

The national daily minimum wage represents the lowest daily remuneration employers are legally permitted to pay eligible workers in Ghana.

Employers currently paying below the new rate will be required to adjust their wages accordingly from January 1, 2027.

However, the increment does not automatically mean that every Ghanaian worker will receive a 15% salary increase, particularly those already earning above the minimum wage.

The committee has also recommended that the minimum wage be exempted from income tax.

Under the two-year agreement, the committee may reconvene to review the approved rates if there are significant changes in inflation, exchange rates or economic growth.

Workers whose employers fail to comply with the new minimum wage can lodge a complaint with the National Labour Commission for assistance.

How to buy Treasury bills in Ghana

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaians can invest in government Treasury bills through banks and selected mobile money services.

Some investment services allow customers to start with GH₵5, while other banks require higher amounts.

The Bank of Ghana publishes interest rates for 91-day, 182-day and 364-day Treasury bills.

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Source: YEN.com.gh