The UAE introduced strict gender-separation rules for health club workers in hotels, specifying which staff can operate in which facilities

Male employees are limited to men's health clubs, while female employees may only work in women's health clubs under the new regulations

Hotels that violate the gender-separation rules face fines of between AED 3,000 and AED 50,000, with repeat offenders risking closure

The United Arab Emirates has rolled out strict gender-separation rules governing health club workers in hotels, clearly defining which employees can operate in which facilities.

UAE releases a list of jobs restricted to men and women only. Image credit: NurPhoto/Getty Images, Xclusivenews144/FB

Source: UGC

Under the new policy, male staff members are restricted to men's health clubs, while female staff members are confined to women's health clubs.

Neither group is permitted to work in the section designated for the opposite gender, regardless of role or circumstance.

UAE gender separation rules

The regulations set out the following requirements for hotels that operate health club facilities:

- Men are not permitted to work in women's health clubs

- Women are not permitted to work in men's health clubs

- Male workers may only be assigned to men's health club facilities

- Female workers may only be assigned to women's health club facilities

The rules apply strictly across hotel health club operations, leaving no room for exceptions or crossover assignments between the designated spaces.

Penalties for hotels that violate the rules

Hotels found to be in breach of the gender-separation policy face a tiered set of consequences designed to enforce compliance.

A financial penalty ranging from AED 3,000 to AED 50,000, equivalent to approximately N1,115,477 to N18,591,286, will be imposed on establishments that break the rules.

For hotels that commit the same offence a second time, authorities may order the closure of the health club facility for a period of up to one year.

The structured penalty system signals that the UAE intends to enforce the new guidelines firmly, with escalating consequences for repeat violations.

UAE names 10 goods foreigners can bring

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the United Arab Emirates published a list of 10 categories of goods that visitors and travellers are not permitted to bring into Dubai without first securing approval from the relevant authorities.

The controlled items policy means that anyone arriving in the country carrying any of the listed goods without the appropriate permits could face difficulties upon entry.

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Source: YEN.com.gh