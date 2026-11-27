South Korea announced an extension of its K-ETA exemption, giving eligible travellers more time to visit without the electronic travel authorisation

The exemption, which was set to expire, has been pushed further to cover the whole of 2027

The move raises questions about which nationalities benefit and what it means for travel plans to South Korea

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South Korea has quietly handed millions of international travellers a significant reprieve, extending its Korea Electronic Travel Authorisation (K-ETA) exemption all the way through to the end of 2027.

The K-ETA is an online pre-travel clearance system that South Korea introduced for visa-free visitors.

South Korea extends its K-ETA exemption for eligible travellers until the end of 2027. Photo credit: Thomas Barwick/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Under the exemption, travellers from certain eligible countries are not required to obtain the authorisation before arriving in the country, simplifying the entry process considerably.

What the K-ETA exemption means for travellers

The extension means that qualifying nationals can continue to travel to South Korea without going through the K-ETA application process for the foreseeable future.

Rather than submitting an online form and paying the associated fee ahead of their trip, exempt travellers may proceed directly with their existing visa-free arrangements.

South Korea first introduced the K-ETA system to strengthen border screening for short-stay visitors arriving from countries that already enjoy visa-free access.

However, the exemption was introduced to ease travel burdens, particularly as tourism recovery remained a priority following the disruptions of recent years.

Extension through 2027

The South Korean authorities confirmed that the exemption would remain in place through the close of 2027, pushing back what had previously been a nearer deadline.

The decision reflects an ongoing effort to keep the country accessible to international visitors while balancing security considerations.

For travellers planning trips to destinations such as Seoul, Busan, or Jeju Island, the extension removes one administrative step from the planning process.

Those who fall within the exempt category will not need to budget for the K-ETA fee or factor in processing time before departure.

Travellers are advised to verify their nationality's status under the exemption before making firm travel arrangements, as eligibility criteria can be subject to revision.

42 countries can use South Korea Smart Entry Gate

YEN.com.gh reported earlier that South Korea had published a full list of 42 countries whose citizens could use automated Smart Entry Gates at its borders.

The list was dominated by European nations, with select Asian territories, Canada, Australia and New Zealand also qualifying.

No African country appeared on the list, meaning travellers from Ghana, Nigeria, Kenya and South Africa had to use standard manual border checks.

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Source: YEN.com.gh