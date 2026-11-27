WhatsApp began rolling out a native message scheduling feature globally on 25 November 2026, removing the need for third-party apps

Users can queue texts, photos, and videos to send automatically up to 14 days in advance with just a long press of the send button

Meta confirmed the feature carries full end-to-end encryption and will deliver messages even when the sender's phone is offline

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WhatsApp has officially launched a built-in message scheduling feature, allowing users on Android and iPhone to queue texts, photos, and videos for automatic delivery without installing any external application.

Meta began rolling out the update on 25 November 2026 in stages across both platforms. Because the rollout is server-side and gradual, some users may receive access before others.

WhatsApp message scheduling is rolling out globally, letting users queue encrypted texts, photos and videos up to 14 days ahead—even when their phone is offline. Image credit: NurPhoto/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

WhatsApp recommends updating to the latest version through the Google Play Store or Apple App Store to gain access as soon as the feature becomes available in a given region.

How WhatsApp message scheduling works

To schedule a message, a user opens any individual or group chat, types their message or attaches a file, then presses and holds the green send button rather than tapping it. A scheduling menu appears, letting the sender choose a delivery time anywhere from 10 minutes to 14 days ahead. Once set, WhatsApp queues the message for automatic dispatch, and recipients receive it as a normal message, with no visible indication it was scheduled in advance.

Meta confirmed that queued messages will be delivered at the designated time even if the sender's device is switched off, in aeroplane mode, or without an active data connection. The message is encrypted and stored on WhatsApp's servers the moment it is scheduled, so the sender's phone does not need to be online when delivery occurs. Users can review and cancel pending messages at any time through their chat information screen or account settings.

For group chats, a scheduled message will only reach members who were already part of the group when the message was queued. Anyone added to the group afterwards will not receive it. Early rollout documentation does not confirm whether the message text or delivery time can be edited without cancelling and rescheduling entirely.

What the update means for Kenyan users

The feature carries particular significance in Kenya, where WhatsApp serves roughly 22 million users and functions as the primary communication channel for between 88% and 97% of the country's mobile internet users. The app is widely used by vendors, landlords, delivery riders, and corporate teams as an informal business tool.

Small business owners can now queue payment reminders, order confirmations, or promotional messages during the evening for delivery at an appropriate hour, without paying the per-message fees tied to the commercial WhatsApp Business API. Everyday users can schedule birthday greetings before sleeping, set early-morning reminders for colleagues, or arrange check-in messages before travelling through areas with poor network coverage.

Previously, Android users seeking this functionality often turned to unofficial third-party automation apps that required invasive accessibility permissions, creating security risks and the possibility of account bans. The native implementation removes the need for such workarounds while maintaining the end-to-end encryption that applies to all standard WhatsApp communications.

WhatsApp tests paid subscription with new premium features

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Meta had confirmed it was testing a new subscription tier known as WhatsApp Plus.

The subscription will be included in the regular WhatsApp experience, allowing users to pay to unlock extra features.

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Source: YEN.com.gh