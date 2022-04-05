A kindhearted employer has offered a remarkable lease of life to a mother fleeing Ukraine with her kids

The boss identified as Jamie Hughes bought a GH¢979,594.72 (N54.5 million) 3-bedroom house in UK for the woman and all refugees fleeing the Russia-Ukraine war

Jamie didn't initially not wanted to splash such a whooping sum in purchasing a house for strangers

The UN refugee agency had on Monday stated that more than 4.2 million Ukrainian refugees have now fled the country since the Russian invasion with more expected to flee as the war rages on.

But a family in Ukraine is set to get a new lease of life thanks to a kindhearted UK boss who has got them a new house.

Jamie got the woman a N54.5m 3-bedroom house. Photo Credit: Daily Mail

Daily Mail reports that Jamie Hughes bought a 3-bedroom house in Wrexham, North Wales worth £100,000 (N54.5m) which Maria and her three kids will move into upon successful emigration from Ukraine to the UK.

The inspiration behind Hughes' gesture

50-year-old Jamie who started his telecoms company at age 21 said it was devastating watching millions of people fleeing their country and sought to help.

He had wanted to convert an annex in his home for refugees but that would take two years to achieve.

''I wanted to help because it was absolutely devastating watching millions of people fleeing - the bombs going off.''

The new home is open to Maria and her three kids who are aged 10, 12 and 14 who will be in the UK in coming weeks. Other refugees coming in from Ukraine are also expected to take shelter in the home for free.

Maria who is still in Western Ukraine works in anaesthetics at a Ukrainian hospital.

