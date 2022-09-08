UK's longest-serving monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, has died at one of her castles in Scotland

Doctors put her on medical supervision for many hours at Balmoral before her death was officially announced

The 96-year-old Queen will be remembered for her firmness and great ability to blend royal tradition and modernity

Queen Elizabeth II has died after doctors put her on medical supervision at Balmoral, her castle in Scotland, Buckingham Palace has announced in a statement.

Queen Elizabeth II. Source: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

"The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.

"The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow," the statement announced.

Before her death was officially announced, a previous statement from Buckingham Palace that the doctors were concerned for her health and had "recommended she remain under medical supervision" was seen as signalling the gravity of her condition.

BBC's Royal correspondent, Nicholas Witchell, said the statement was in contrast to the ones released about the Queen's health in the previous months when Buckingham Palace said as little as possible.

He said the fact that Buckingham Palace felt it necessary to issue a statement, and the fact that the entire royal family members were travelling to Balmoral underscored the seriousness of her condition.

Queen Elizabeth II's Ascension To The British Throne

Queen Elizabeth II returning to Buckingham Palace after her Coronation at Westminster Abbey, London, June 1953. Source: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

She was crowned on June 2, 1953 in Westminster Abbey to become the 39th Sovereign to be crowned at Westminster Abbey.

In 2015 she surpassed Victoria to become the longest-reigning monarch in British history.

Queen Elizabeth II was the first child of the Duke and Duchess of York, who later became King George VI and Queen Elizabeth.

She was born at 2.40 am on April 21, 1926 at 17 Bruton Street in Mayfair, London.

Her official title was:

Elizabeth II, by the Grace of God, of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and of her other realms and territories Queen, Head of the Commonwealth, Defender of the Faith.

Queen Elizabeth's Controversial Visit To Ghana

Queen Elizabeth II makes her way underneath a large, gaily colored umbrella, to a dais to watch the Durbar of the Ashanti Chiefs, at Kumasi Sports Stadium. Source: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The late Queen visited several countries around the world in 1961, however, the most notable of all her visits was the one to Ghana.

Before she left on the trip, which was to take place members of the UK Parliament and the public did not want her to go due to rising tensions in Ghana, where Kwame Nkrumah had already toppled the colonial government a few years prior.

The UK Parliament was concerned that her visit could prove too dangerous.

But her trip was successful. According to Biography, from the moment Elizabeth arrived in Ghana, along with Prince Philip, she was surrounded by crowds and excitement.

Queen Elizabeth II Embraced Modernity

Queen Elizabeth II in the Drawing Room. Source: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

She will be remembered for her great effort to open up the British monarchy a lot more to the public.

Becoming increasingly aware of the modern role of the monarchy, she is credited for allowing the televising of the royal family’s domestic life in 1970 and condoning the formal dissolution of her sister’s marriage in 1978.

She will be remembered as a firm monarch who gracefully blended the decades-old Royal family tradition with aspects of modernity in a way that kept the great British monarchy relevant in the political and social life of citizens.

Queen Elizabeth Put Under Medical Supervision, Doctors Concerned About Her Health

YEN.com.gh reported previously that Queen Elizabeth II was put under medical supervision in Scotland after doctors became concerned for her health.

Buckingham Palace said the following in a statement on Thursday, September 8:

“Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision.”

It added that the nation's longest monarch, 96, “remained comfortable” at Balmoral, the castle in Scotland where she spends her summers.

Source: YEN.com.gh