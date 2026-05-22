A close friend of Anita Akuffo allegedly attempted to sabotage her relationship with Ghanaian instrumentalist Opoku Sanaa

Popular Ghanaian blogger, Aba the Great, made the exposé a day after Anita Akuffo announced her engagement

Details of the alleged attempt stirred debate on, with some tagging it as the usual ‘pull him down’ syndrome

Popular Ghanaian blogger Aba the Great has shared details of an alleged attempt to sabotage Anita Akuffo’s upcoming wedding by a supposed close friend.

Ghanaian blogger Aba the Great exposes Anita Akuffo’s alleged close friend at TV3 for attempting to sabotage her relationship. Image credit: anitaakuffo/Instagram

Source: Facebook

The popular TV3 journalist broke the internet on Wednesday, May 20, when she announced that she was getting married.

Akuffo shared pre-wedding photos showing her and her partner, Opoku Sanaa, in romantic poses as they celebrated their upcoming nuptials.

Below is the TikTok post announcing Anita Akuffo's wedding.

Alleged Anita Akuffo sabotage exposed

Amid the excitement over the media personality’s upcoming wedding, Ghanaian blogger Aba the Great has shared a damaging exposé about one of her friends.

In a viral post shared on Thursday, May 21, the blogger shared screenshots of an old chat with the supposed friend of Anita Akuffo, who wanted to dish out gossip about the television host.

The screenshots were covered but contained tidbits of the alleged gossip, which contained claims that Akuffo was engaging in some troubling office behaviour.

Aba the Great reposted the screenshots alongside Anita Akuffo’s pre-wedding photos and speculated that the person, whom she claimed was close enough to Akuffo to be part of her bridesmaids, had sent her those allegations to publish in an attempt to sabotage her relationship, but she declined to do so.

"Hold up, wait a minute! Could this upcoming marriage be the reason a close friend of Anita Akuffo was in my DMs last year giving me authentic juicy information about certain matters?" the blogger wrote.

"For some strange reason, I didn’t go ahead with the expose; my gut feeling just wouldn’t let me. Despite all the information I had, I still couldn’t bring myself to put it all out there. Very interesting friends we have. I’m sure she’ll probably be part of the bridesmaid team,” she added.

The Instagram post shared by Aba the Great about Anita Akuffo is below.

Anita Akuffo’s sabotage expose stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the post by blogger Aba the Great alleging an attempted sabotage of Anita Akuffo’s relationship.

pink_style_ghana said:

"Y’all with the pull him down syndrome 😒. Ghanafoc moobi y3 abyeifoc paaaa."

10toe_sup wrote:

"Eeeeeiii, how careful can one be when friends act like enemies?

the_insuranc_doctor commented:

"This is not right if you decided not to spill all this while, why would you decide to now spill on the very day she drops pictures of her to be spouse. What is the intent of this post in the first place? SMH."

Cookie Tee reacts as TV3 colleague Anita Akuffo shares pre-wedding photographs. Image credit: anitaakuffo, TV3Ghana/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Cookie Tee reacts to Anita Akuffo's wedding announcement

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Anita Akuffo's co-host on TV3's Ghana Most Beautiful, Cookie Tee, reacted to news of her marriage.

In a social media post, she expressed joy at the upcoming marriage, sparking reactions from Ghanaians who wished she would become the next female presenter at Media General to get married.

Source: YEN.com.gh