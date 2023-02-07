A Ghanaian student in Turkey has given a first-hand experience of the 7.8 magnitude earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria on Monday, January 6

Nasser Abdallah disclosed that he lived in a furnished apartment, but is now compelled to live in a park after the horrific earthquake

He said seeing babies and children trapped under collapsing buildings made the news was heartbreaking

Nasser Abdallah, a Ghanaian student studying in Turkey, has shared his first-hand account of the horrific 7.8 magnitude earthquake that devastated Turkey and Syria.

Before the earthquake, he lived in a furnished apartment, but now he and many of his coworkers are forced to live in parks because their homes were destroyed after the earthquake on February 6, 2023.

Nasser Abdallah details how the first earthquake happened

Abdallah resided in Adana, a city 150 miles away from Gazientep, near the earthquake's epicentre

"Around 4:15 am, I was working on my laptop, and suddenly, I just saw my laptop shake, and my lightning system in the house also started to shake. It started from a mild to a big shake, everything was shaking, and we all ran outside," he told the BBC Africa Service, according to Ghanaweb.

Abdallah recounted that everyone in the apartments had to assemble outside before going back inside.

"… it was raining, and we are in winter, so it is cold, we stood in the rain for about 45 minutes, and we all went back into our rooms."

Nasser Abdallah recalls second earthquake

Abdallah said the second earthquake struck early in the morning, around 8:30. He recalled how the building that housed him started to shack before the earthquake struck.

''It started to shake, and it was also as heavy as the first shake. I think from that moment, some vehicles in the neighbourhood have been going around making announcements that nobody should enter their house until further notice."

Abdallah claimed that he and his pals lived in a park after the catastrophic earthquake. He revealed that Turks permit others to use their automobiles as heaters.

''They are providing clothing and food. Nobody can enter their house until 72 hours, and most buildings have cracks."

Abdallah has gotten in touch with his elder brother back home about how he's faring. He disclosed that the Association of African Students (AFSA) in Ardana was sending messages to one another, "everybody that knows everyone is trying to reach someone, and there are no African casualties so far."

He, however, decried that ''seeing toddlers trapped under collapsing buildings makes the news even more upsetting''.

