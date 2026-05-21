A social media user has sparked reactions online after making controversial comments amid the ongoing debate involving Sandra Edoho and singer Chike

The social media user expressed surprise over what he described as strong support from some women for the situation being discussed online

His post has triggered mixed reactions online, with some users criticising his comments while others view it as an emotional response to the trending debate

A social media user, identified as Vure Kingsley Ovonix Snr, has sparked widespread reactions online after making controversial remarks following discussions around the alleged relationship involving Sandra Edoho and singer Chike.

The online debate, which has been trending across various platforms, centres on claims that Sandra Edoho was involved in an extramarital affair with the singer, allegations that have generated mixed reactions from users.

A man vows to deal with women who publicly supported singer Chike. Photo Credit: Chike, Vure Kingsley Ovonix Snr, Instagram/@vivabella_designs

Source: Facebook

In response to the conversation, Vure Kingsley expressed surprise at what he described as strong support from some women for the actions being discussed.

His comments quickly gained attention after he suggested he had taken screenshots of several posts made during the online exchanges.

According to him, he intends to revisit the matter at a later time, particularly when some of the individuals involved are preparing for marriage.

He stated on his Facebook timeline that he had documented comments from over 30 women who contributed to the ongoing debate.

“I have screenshotted over 30 women's comments on this Chike and Sandra issue. 3 of them I will no longer speak to. The others I will simply wait for their marriage date and send the screenshots to their intended husbands,” he wrote.

He further added that he would carry out his decision without regret, a statement that has since triggered discussions about privacy, online behaviour and the long term consequences of social media commentary.

His post has drawn mixed reactions, with some users criticising his approach as inappropriate, while others dismissed it as an emotional reaction to an already heated online debate.

The broader conversation around the alleged relationship continues to trend, with users weighing in on issues of loyalty, marriage expectations and the role of social media in personal disputes.

Read the full Facebook post here:

Source: YEN.com.gh