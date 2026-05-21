Ghanaian comedian Funny Face opened up about the current bond between himself, his ex-wife Vanessa, and their children

He said they had accepted that they were better as friends instead of trying to force a relationship that no longer worked

The comedian added that he no longer wished her bad and now prayed for her success because of their children

Ghanaian comedian Funny Face has opened up about the new understanding between himself and his ex-wife Vanessa, as well as how it has affected his relationship with their children.

Funny Face talks about choosing peace with Vanessa. Image credit: therealfunnyface

Source: Instagram

The actor, known in private life as Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng, made the comments during an appearance on Headless YouTuber’s podcast show, Talk to Kula.

Speaking about how close he has become to his children and their mother, Funny Face said he had reached a stage where he now understood some things differently.

Funny Face shares new terms with Vnessa

According to him, he and Vanessa had accepted that their relationship would not work as partners, but that did not mean they had to remain enemies.

He explained that both of them had come to terms with the situation and agreed to maintain a peaceful bond for the sake of their children.

Funny Face shared with Headless YouTuber that the decision had helped him greatly because he no longer saw things from the same painful place he did in the past.

In his words, he and Vanessa had now agreed to be cool without trying to come close again as partners.

“I and their mother, I haven’t said this anywhere, but let me give you another exclusive. We have come to terms and agreed that we could be cool, not come close like partners. We have admitted that it won’t work. Some things can never work. You are better off as friends,” he said.

The comedian added that during the difficult moments, he did not fully understand that some people could still remain peaceful after a relationship failed.

Watch the TikTok video below:

He said his experiences eventually taught him that it was possible to let go of bitterness and choose peace.

Funny Face wished Vanessa the best

Funny Face also said his mindset towards Vanessa had changed completely. He admitted that he once had negative thoughts about her, but now wanted the best for her.

According to him, Vanessa’s success would also be a blessing to their children because she is their mother and remains an important part of their lives.

He said:

“I used to think bad for her, but now I want her to succeed. When she is successful, my girls are successful. When she is in good condition, they are in good condition because lowkey that is their mother. So I can’t wish bad for their mother. Now I wish the best for her.”

His comments showed a calmer side of the comedian, who has had a very public journey with Vanessa and their children over the years.

Funny Face reflects on missing a chance with Chorkor Trotro co-actress. Image credit: TV3, therealfunnyface

Source: UGC

Funny Face regretted not marrying Esi

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian comedian Funny Face looked back at his Chorkor Trotro days and mentioned Esi in an emotional interview.

He said fame clouded his judgment at the time, making him miss someone he now believes genuinely cared for him.

His comment has stirred reactions as many fans link it to his past relationship struggles and public challenges.

Source: YEN.com.gh