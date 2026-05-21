Ghanaian presenter Giovani Caleb has caused a stir online as he has reacted to the upcoming marriage of Anita Akuffo

The media personality had courted attention after she shared photos with her partner, believed to be pre-wedding shoots

Giovani Caleb has left observers questioning if Anita Akuffo is indeed preparing to walk down the aisle, as circulated

Giovani Caleb has broken his silence on the upcoming marriage of Anita Akuffo.

Giovani Caleb reacts as Anita Akuffo's upcoming marriage sparks buzz. Image credit: Giovani Caleb, Anita Akuffo

Source: Facebook

On Wednesday, May 20, Ghanaian media personality Anita Akua Akuffo sparked talk about marriage with her social media post.

The media personality released lovely photos with her partner, prompting many to believe they were pre-wedding shoots.

In some of the first photos shared on Instagram, the couple was dressed in coordinated black outfits that gave a classy evening vibe.

Anita Akuffo wore a black gown adorned with sparkling bead embellishments around the shoulders and bodice, paired with sleek makeup, visible earrings and an elegant updo hairstyle.

Sharing the photos, which have stoked a frenzy on social media, Anita referred to the Bible:

"Isaiah 60:22:🥺💍❤️," her caption read.

See the Instagram post below:

Giovani Caleb reacts to Anita Akuffo's marriage

Anita Akuffo's colleague at TV3, Giovani Caleb, has reacted to the pre-wedding photos of the media personality, causing a stir on social media.

Taking to his Instagram page, the presenter shared a photo of Anita and her partner and captioned the photo, he wrote:

“I remember this story like yesterday! Congrats, my people! Gann_ita1 x Gopokusanaa! I miss our UAE episodes. THIS IS IT!!! Aniiiiiraaaaaaaaaa DAAAAAAAATE RUUUUUSSSSSSH??”

Ghanaians who came across Giovani Caleb's post have reacted massively. While others have congratulated Anita Akuffo, others also claim it might be an advert, citing previous Artificial Intelligence (AI) posts of the media personality as the reason they can't trust him.

The Instagram post of Giovani Caleb is below:

Reactions to Giovani’s reaction to Anita's marriage

YEN.com.gh compiled social media comments after Giovani Caleb reacted to Anita Akuffo's marriage.

Fatayiya Musah wrote:

"Gio has been playing with AI a lot lately, 😂I’m finding it difficult to believe. Congratulations anyway."

Kojo wrote:

"I don’t believe Giovani Caleb at all."

Titan wrote:

"It's giving AI ✌🏾! Well edited tho 👌🏾."

Sandra Addo wrote:

"Why is she looking at him like “s3 menya wu”😂😂😂😂 I wouldn’t doubt if this is Ai🤣🤣 Giovanni is capable of anything at this point 😂."

Diana Acquah wrote:

"I don't know if I should type congratulations or not because I know Giovani has been playing a lot with AI 😂😂😂."

Adwoa wrote:

"Date rush!!, everyone deserves love."

Anita Akuffo sparks buzz with pre-wedding photos with her partner. Image credit: Anita Akuffo

Source: Facebook

Video of Regina Van Helvert's beautiful proposal

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that a lovely video capturing the moment Regina Van Helvert's partner, Dr Chris, emerged ahead of their wedding.

The proposal video, which follows the couple's pre-wedding image, showed Van Helvert dropping some tears on the night.

Van Helvert and Dr Chris are set to celebrate their love with a traditional and white wedding ceremony.

Source: YEN.com.gh