A respected pastor is being mourned online after reports of his sudden passing surfaced on social media, triggering reactions from church members and admirers

Social media users and members of his church community have been paying tribute to his evangelical work, praising his dedication to youth ministry

His passing is being viewed as a major loss to the Christian community, with many believers reflecting on his years of service, leadership, and commitment to spreading the gospel

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Sadness has engulfed members of the Deeper Life Bible Church and many social media users following the reported death of Pastor Monday Omokaro, a respected church leader known for his evangelical work and youth ministry efforts.

Pastor Monday, who is known to be a close associate of Pastor William Kumuyi, founder of the church, reportedly died suddenly on Tuesday, May 19, 2026.

Pastor Monday Omokaro is being remembered for his contributions to evangelism and youth ministry. Photo captions: Heirs of God's Kingdom/Facebook

Source: Facebook

As of the time of this report, details surrounding the circumstances of his death remain unclear, as no official statement has been issued by his family.

Until his passing, Pastor Monday served as the Edo State Youth Coordinator of the Deeper Life Bible Church (DLBC), where he was recognised for his dedication to Christian outreach and youth development.

News of his death has triggered an outpouring of grief online, with church members and admirers taking to social media platforms to celebrate his life, sacrifices, and contributions to ministry.

Among those who paid tribute was Uyi Erhahon, who described the late pastor as a committed servant of God who devoted his life to spreading the Christian faith.

In a Facebook tribute shared on May 19, Uyi praised Pastor Monday’s role in evangelism, highlighting his involvement in taking gospel messages to schools and leading the Deeper Life Schools Outreach initiative.

He also noted that Pastor Monday’s ministry impacted many lives, with testimonies of spiritual transformation, healing, and deliverance reportedly associated with his work.

The passing of the pastor marks a painful loss for members of the church community, many of whom continue to honour his legacy and years of service.

Read the full Facebook post here:

Source: YEN.com.gh