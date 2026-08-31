Denmark's official government website outlines a narrow age bracket that young applicants must fall within to qualify for a permanent residence permit under lenient requirements

The Danish government confirmed that only those who have turned 18 but not yet reached 19 are eligible for the more accessible residency pathway

Missing the age cut-off by even a single day permanently closes the lenient-requirements route for young migrants and residents

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Denmark has drawn a firm line in its immigration policy, specifying a razor-thin age window within which young people must apply for a permanent residence permit under the country's lenient requirements.

Denmark states age requirement for young people seeking permanent residence. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Global Images Ukraine/picture alliance

Source: Getty Images

According to the Danish government's official website, an applicant must have celebrated their 18th birthday to be considered eligible under this category. However, the qualifying window shuts the moment a person turns 19.

Denmark's age window for young applicants

The government's position leaves no room for interpretation. "You must have turned 18 to qualify for a permanent residence permit. If you have turned 19, you cannot be granted a permanent residence permit under lenient requirements," the official statement reads.

In practice, this means only those who are at least 18 but have not yet reached their 19th birthday fall within the eligible bracket. The window is brief by design, and crossing that second birthday threshold permanently ends access to the more accessible route, regardless of circumstances.

What this means for young people

For young migrants or residents approaching this age threshold, the implications are significant. The lenient-requirements pathway represents a more accessible alternative to the standard criteria for permanent residency in Denmark. Losing eligibility is not a temporary setback but a permanent one, as no exceptions appear to exist for applicants who have already turned 19.

The Danish government treats age as a fixed eligibility factor in this category, not a flexible guideline. Young people who are unaware of the cut-off risk missing a specific opportunity that the country has made available only to those within that narrow one-year bracket.

Given the strict nature of the rule, applicants are advised to be fully aware of their exact age at the point of application and to plan well in advance to avoid falling outside the qualifying period.

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Source: YEN.com.gh