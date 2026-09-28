Kailani Ibrahim Kpa, Ghana's viral World Cup Powder Man, appeared before the Accra High Court on Monday, September 28, 2026, in his fraud case

A confrontation broke out at the court premises after proceedings, with Kailani allegedly attacking a blogger in front of other media personnel

The court adjourned the case to November 16, 2026, as the fraud allegations involving over $30,000 and 13 alleged victims continue

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Ghana's famous "Powder Man" found himself at the centre of fresh controversy on Monday, September 28, 2026, after a tense scene unfolded at the Accra High Court premises when Kailani Ibrahim Kpa allegedly turned on a blogger following his latest court appearance.

World Cup Powder Man Kailani attacks media personnel at an Accra High Court after fraud case hearing. Image credit: Kailani Ibrahim Kpa, Ghana Eye

Source: Facebook

Kailani, who became a household name for his flamboyant, powder-throwing support of the Black Stars during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, had been in court for a hearing related to allegations of visa and travel fraud.

The proceedings concluded with the judge adjourning the matter to November 16, 2026.

Kailani confronts blogger at Accra High Court

Shortly after the hearing wrapped up, Kailani reportedly approached media personnel who had gathered at the court to follow developments in the case.

The situation escalated quickly when he allegedly launched a physical attack on a blogger, causing a brief but noticeable scene among those present. Other journalists and onlookers witnessed the incident unfold on the court premises.

The confrontation has since overshadowed the day's actual proceedings, becoming the most-discussed aspect of Kailani's September 28 appearance.

The fraud allegations against Kailani

The underlying legal case centres on claims that Powder man collected money from more than 13 individuals after presenting himself as someone who could facilitate travel arrangements and visa processing.

The total sum allegedly involved exceeds $30,000.

Kailani Ibrahim Kpa has previously disputed the allegations, with reports indicating he denies any wrongdoing in connection with the claims. It should be noted that the allegations remain matters before the court and have not been proven.

The case has attracted significant public interest largely because of the profile Kailani built as a beloved football supporter.

His energy and antics while cheering on Ghana at the World Cup earned him widespread recognition, making his legal troubles all the more prominent in the public eye.

With proceedings now set to resume on November 16, 2026, attention will remain fixed on both the fraud case and the fallout from Monday's reported altercation with the blogger.

The X video of Powder Man attacking the blogger is below.

Powder Man Kailani granted bail

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Kailani Ibrahim Kpa, the 2026 World Cup’s “Powder Man,” and his appearance in an Accra court over alleged visa fraud in August 2026.

The court granted him GH¢400,000 bail with strict surety conditions.

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Source: YEN.com.gh