The UK government published official guidance outlining a specific requirement dual citizens must meet before applying for a first adult British passport

Dual nationals holding a non-British passport must ensure their personal details match across both documents before submitting their application

The rule applies to all dual nationals regardless of which country issued their second passport, with a 10-year validity on first adult British passports

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Dual citizens hoping to apply for their first adult British passport must meet a specific personal details requirement before their application can proceed, according to official UK government guidance.

UK announces rule for dual citizens seeking British Passport. Photo credit: Office of the Prime Minister, Matt Cardy

Source: Getty Images

The rule targets individuals who hold both British nationality and citizenship from another country. Where an applicant also possesses a non-British passport, the name and gender recorded on that document must be identical to what they intend to have printed on their new British passport.

What dual citizens must do before applying

If any difference exists between the two sets of documents, the applicant is required to correct their non-British passport first. Only after both passports reflect the same personal details can the British passport application move forward. The requirement covers all dual nationals, regardless of which country issued their second passport.

This means that applicants cannot simply proceed with a British passport application and explain the discrepancy later. The official position is unambiguous: alignment between both documents is a precondition, not an afterthought.

Who can apply for first adult British passport

Beyond the dual citizenship rule, the guidance sets out who qualifies for a first adult British passport application more broadly. An applicant must be a British national who has never previously held a UK passport. The resulting passport carries a validity of 10 years.

There is also a provision for those who last held a UK passport issued before 1 January 1994. These individuals are required to apply as first-time adult applicants, even if they have previously held a British passport.

The guidance further advises applicants not to book travel arrangements before they have physically received their passport. For anyone facing urgent travel needs arising from a medical emergency or bereavement, the UK Passport Adviceline is available for direct assistance.

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Source: YEN.com.gh