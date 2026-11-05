Austria's migration authority published details of which family members qualify for the Red-White-Red Card Plus residence permit

The Red-White-Red Card Plus grants holders unlimited access to the Austrian labour market without being tied to a specific employer

Austria outlined three categories of recognised family members and several permit types that can sponsor a successful application

Austria has officially outlined which family members of foreign nationals are eligible to apply for the Red-White-Red Card Plus, a residence permit that allows holders to live and work freely anywhere in the country.

Austria Names 3 Family Members Eligible for Red-White-Red Card Plus With Full Work Rights

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Unlike standard work permits, the card is not tied to a single employer, granting holders unlimited access to the Austrian labour market in both employed and self-employed roles.

Who Qualifies as a Family Member in Austria

According to the Austrian migration authority, three categories of people are recognised as family members under the scheme: spouses, registered partners, and unmarried minor children, including adopted and stepchildren, up to the age of 18.

One notable condition applies to spouses and registered partners, who must be at least 21 years old when submitting their application. Children, however, only need to be under 18 at the time of application.

Which Permit Holders Can Sponsor Family Reunification

Not every foreign national in Austria can bring family members under this scheme. The government specified that eligible sponsors include holders of a Red-White-Red Card or an EU Blue Card, foreign citizens who are permanently settled in the country, and holders of a Settlement Permit.

Holders of a "Settlement Permit – Special Cases of Gainful Employment" or a "Settlement Permit – Researcher" may also sponsor family members in certain circumstances. Additionally, Red-White-Red Card Plus holders who previously held either a Red-White-Red Card or a "Settlement Permit – Researcher" may qualify under specific conditions.

The card can also be obtained through renewal. A Red-White-Red Card holder becomes eligible to upgrade after working in line with the card's requirements for at least 21 months within the preceding 24-month period. The same 21-out-of-24-month rule applies to EU Blue Card holders seeking to transition to the Red-White-Red Card Plus.

Austria has in recent years positioned itself as a destination for skilled foreign workers, having also opened pathways for highly qualified individuals to relocate to the country before securing a formal job offer.

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Source: YEN.com.gh