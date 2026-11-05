Austria's government confirmed in 2026 that skilled non-EU professionals can relocate to the country without a job offer in hand

Workers must score a minimum of 70 points under Austria's criteria-based assessment system to access either available pathway

The Austrian government outlined three distinct routes depending on whether applicants have a job offer or are already inside the country

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Austria has confirmed that highly qualified workers from outside the European Union can enter the country in 2026 to search for employment without first securing a job, creating a formal route for skilled professionals to relocate and pursue work on the ground.

The Austrian government's official migration portal outlined two primary pathways for foreign nationals who meet the required qualification threshold, along with a third option available to those already residing in the country.

Austria confirms 2026 routes for skilled non-EU workers to seek jobs without an offer. Applicants need 70 points for a job-seeker visa. Image credit: jeffbergen, Pool/Getty Images

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Austria's two main pathways for skilled workers

The first route is a job-seeker visa valid for up to six months, designed specifically for professionals who have not yet arranged employment before travelling. This permit grants eligible applicants legal entry into Austria while they pursue job opportunities during that period.

The second route is the Red-White-Red Card, which is intended for applicants who already hold a confirmed job offer. Those applying from abroad can submit their application through the Austrian representative authority in their home country or in any country where they legally reside.

To qualify for either pathway, applicants must achieve a minimum score of 70 points under Austria's criteria-based assessment framework. The system evaluates a range of factors including educational qualifications, professional experience, language proficiency, and age.

Applying from inside Austria

The government also confirmed a third option for skilled workers who are already on Austrian soil. Individuals who entered the country legally and whose existing permission to stay remains valid may apply for the Red-White-Red Card directly with the relevant local residence authority, without the need to return to their home country first.

This provision extends the opportunity to those who may have originally entered Austria under a different status but subsequently meet the criteria for a skilled worker permit.

The confirmation of these pathways represents a structured approach by Austria to attract global talent amid broader demand for qualified professionals across European labour markets.

Australia lists 6 conditions for visa-free ETA entry

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Australia had stated that no African country qualifies for its Electronic Travel Authority (ETA).

This comes after the Department of Home Affairs published the full list of countries whose citizens can use the streamlined entry route instead of applying for a standard visitor visa.

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Source: YEN.com.gh