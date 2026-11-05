Majority Leader James Agalga says Parliament will not declare detained Asante Akyem North MP Ohene Kwame Frimpong’s seat vacant because he has not been convicted

Agalga said the MP is innocent until proven guilty and noted that declaring the seat vacant would violate his rights if the courts cleared him

The Majority Leader also disclosed that he intends to visit Frimpong, who remains in Dutch custody ahead of his extradition hearing on November 18, 2026

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Majority Leader James Agalga has said Parliament will not declare the seat of detained Asante Akyem North MP Ohene Kwame Frimpong vacant.

Majority Leader James Agalga says Parliament will not declare detained MP Ohene Kwame Frimpong’s seat vacant. Photo source: Parliament of Ghana/Facebook, Citi News.

Source: UGC

Frimpong, an independent MP, was detained at Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport in May 2026 after arriving from Ghana.

His detention followed an extradition request from the United States over alleged romance scam and money laundering offences.

Since then, an initial bail application and an appeal have both been unsuccessful. He remains in Dutch custody ahead of his extradition hearing, which is scheduled for November 18, 2026, according to Majority Chief Whip Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor.

The MP has not been convicted of any offence.

Agalga explains stance on Kwame Frimpong’s seat

Speaking on Joy News’ PM Express on Wednesday, November 4, 2026, Agalga said Parliament was united on respecting Frimpong’s rights.

“He’s innocent until proven guilty. Then there’s unanimity in Parliament that we must respect that principle,” he said.

Asked whether the seat could be declared vacant, the Majority Leader said such a move would be premature.

“No, we can’t do that. He’s not been convicted. If you declare the seat vacant and the courts clear him, what happens? To do otherwise would violate his rights,” he added.

Agalga plans visit to Kwame Frimpong

Agalga admitted that he did not know the specific details of the allegations against the MP, although he had received a formal briefing. He disclosed that he intends to visit Frimpong when his schedule allows.

“I do not know the actual details. In fact, when the pressures of work ease a bit, I intend to pay him a visit,” he said.

Commending Ghana’s mission for assisting the MP, Agalga described the support as a step in the right direction. Parliament has also engaged Ghana’s mission in The Hague over the matter.

Court documents detail allegations against Kwame Frimpong

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, US court documents outlined the allegations against Frimpong months after his arrest in the Netherlands.

The documents reportedly include an 18-count indictment, which was unsealed on December 5, 2025, following an FBI investigation that began in 2019.

Counts in the indictment allegedly cover money laundering, bank fraud and wire fraud. Six alleged victims were listed in the documents, with their identities withheld.

Frimpong has not been convicted of any offence, and the case remains ongoing.

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Source: YEN.com.gh