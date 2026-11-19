Georgia announced the specific investment threshold foreigners must meet to qualify for permanent residency in the country

The investment requirement covers several categories, including real estate and business ventures, opening options for Ghanaians abroad

Experts say the opportunity could appeal to Ghanaians looking to relocate or secure long-term residency in Europe

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Georgia has revealed the minimum amount a foreigner must invest in the country to be eligible for permanent residency, offering a structured pathway for non-citizens seeking to settle in the Caucasus nation.

According to the policy, foreigners who invest at least 300,000 Georgian lari, equivalent to roughly GH¢462,000, in the country can apply for permanent residency.

Georgia sets the minimum investment amount for foreigners seeking permanent residency in the country. Photo credit: Nitat Termmee/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The investment can be made across several approved categories, including real estate purchases, business registration, or other qualifying economic activities within the country.

Georgia's residency investment categories

The Georgian government outlined that applicants may direct their funds into immovable property, such as land or buildings, or into a registered business that actively operates within the country.

Applicants must demonstrate that the investment is genuine and meets the required threshold before a permanent residency permit is granted.

Temporary residency is also available to those who invest a lower amount, with the option to upgrade to permanent status once the qualifying investment value is reached and maintained over time.

What this means for Ghanaians considering relocation

Georgia has emerged as a relatively affordable destination for Africans exploring residency options in the broader European region.

The country, situated at the crossroads of Eastern Europe and Western Asia, offers a low cost of living, visa-free access to a number of countries, and a growing economy that has attracted foreign investors in recent years.

For Ghanaians considering migration or long-term relocation, the GH¢462,000 threshold positions Georgia as a more accessible option compared to Western European or North American residency-by-investment programmes, which often demand significantly higher capital outlay running into millions of cedis.

Georgia also operates a relatively straightforward tax environment, which has drawn entrepreneurs and remote workers from across the globe, including from West Africa.

Prospective applicants are advised to consult the official Georgian government immigration channels and seek legal guidance before committing funds, as residency conditions and investment verification requirements may apply.

Malta lists four permanent residence conditions

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh had reported earlier that the Maltese government published the requirements for long-term residence on its official Identità portal for third-country nationals.

Applicants were required to have lived legally in Malta for at least five consecutive years before they could submit their application.

The application process was handled entirely online, with a fee of €500 (approximately $530) due at the time of submission.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh