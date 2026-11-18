The Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Korle Bu Teaching Hospital loses between 10 and 15 babies every month out of roughly 180 admissions

The unit's team lead, Dr Flora Boakye-Mensah, says the facility currently lacks the equipment needed to support premature babies

Dr Boakye-Mensah appealed to the government and stakeholders to supply CPAP machines and essential medical supplies to the unit

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The Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at Korle Bu Teaching Hospital is losing between 10 and 15 babies every month, out of approximately 180 infants admitted to the unit, due to a severe shortage of critical equipment.

The Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Korle Bu Teaching Hospital loses between 10 and 15 babies every month out of roughly 180 admissions. Credit: Svetlana Repnitskaya

Source: Getty Images

Dr Flora Boakye-Mensah, Neonatologist and Team Lead of the unit, made the disclosure in an interview with the Daily Graphic on Wednesday, November 19, 2025, on the occasion of World Prematurity Day, which the Department of Child Health at the hospital marked under the theme: "Small babies, big potential. Invest in follow-up care to protect their future."

Dr Boakye-Mensah painted a stark picture of conditions inside the unit, saying staff were operating without the tools necessary to keep vulnerable newborns alive.

"When you come to my NICU, we don't have anything to work with currently. There's nothing to work with, nothing to support the preterms," she said.

She specifically called for continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) machines, which provide respiratory support to premature babies experiencing breathing difficulties, alongside antibiotics and other essential medical supplies. She argued that equipping the unit properly would significantly strengthen its capacity to manage preterm cases.

The neonatologist also flagged the cost of neonatal medicine as a pressing concern.

She suggested that an upgraded insurance package could reduce the financial burden on families navigating what is already a difficult period.

Despite the grim conditions, Dr Boakye-Mensah urged parents not to despair, stressing that premature babies have a viable future when given adequate support. She added that their survival depends on coordinated efforts among families, healthcare workers and institutional stakeholders.

Causes of preterm births and what mothers can do

Joyce Odarley Lamptey, Deputy Chief Nursing Officer at the department, outlined several factors that contribute to premature births.

Maternal conditions including hypertension, diabetes, multiple pregnancies and infections were cited, as well as behavioural risks such as alcohol consumption and smoking during pregnancy.

Lamptey urged expectant mothers to attend antenatal clinics consistently, emphasising that early detection of complications could prevent adverse outcomes.

"When you get pregnant, try as much as possible to come to the antenatal clinic.

That is where examinations will go on, where laboratory tests will be taken and where doctors and nurses will be able to detect something that is wrong with your baby in the womb early," she said.

The World Prematurity Day commemoration also included a ceremony in which certificates were presented to babies and children who had progressed through the various stages of care at the hospital. Globally, around 15 million babies, roughly one in every 10 births, are born preterm each year.

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Source: YEN.com.gh