Portugal announced a minimum age requirement for Brazilians seeking free citizenship under a long-standing bilateral treaty

The new rule marks a significant shift in how Portugal manages citizenship applications from one of its closest cultural partners

Ghanaians with Brazilian heritage or ties could be affected by the policy change as interest in Portuguese residency grows

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Portugal has introduced a minimum age requirement for Brazilians who wish to apply for free citizenship under the Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation and Consultation signed between the two countries.

Under the revised rules, Brazilian nationals must be at least 18 years old to qualify for Portuguese citizenship through the treaty.

Portugal sets the minimum age limit for its free citizenship programme for citizens of one country. Photo credit: izusek/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The policy change means minors can no longer independently file applications under the arrangement, even though the bilateral agreement has historically offered Brazilians a simplified pathway to Portuguese nationality.

What Portuga's treaty of friendship provides

The Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation and Consultation, signed between Portugal and Brazil in 2000, grants citizens of both countries special status in each other's territories.

Under its terms, Brazilians who have legally resided in Portugal for at least two years can apply for Portuguese citizenship without paying the fees that other foreign nationals are required to cover.

The treaty has long been seen as one of the most generous bilateral arrangements in the European Union.

However, Portuguese authorities confirmed that the age floor was introduced to bring the citizenship process in line with broader legal frameworks governing civil capacity, ensuring applicants can independently and lawfully enter into the commitments that nationality confers.

What this means for Ghanaians with Brazilian connections

The development carries relevance for Ghanaians, particularly those in the diaspora who hold Brazilian ancestry or dual ties.

Ghana has a notable population of descendants of formerly enslaved Africans who returned from Brazil in the 19th century, many of whom are concentrated in communities along the coast.

Some members of these communities, known locally as Tabom people, have over the years explored Brazilian and Portuguese documentation as part of tracing their heritage.

For Ghanaians who are connected to Brazil through ancestry, residency, or family ties, the Portuguese citizenship route via Brazil has occasionally been considered a path into the European Union.

The new age restriction means that applications for minors in such situations would need to be managed entirely by parents or legal guardians rather than filed directly.

Portugal remains one of the more accessible EU member states for African nationals pursuing residency and long-term settlement in Europe, and changes to its citizenship rules tend to attract attention across the continent.

Portugal issues 6,000 visas to foreigners

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that Portugal launched a fast-track visa programme that processed over 6,000 applications within 20 days.

Two specific occupations qualified applicants for the accelerated scheme, which drew thousands of foreign nationals.

The initiative marked a significant shift in how Portugal managed its immigration and labour demands.

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Source: YEN.com.gh