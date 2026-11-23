A fire broke out at Will Smith and Jada Pinkett's $42 million Calabasas estate in the early hours of Monday, November 23, 2026

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Deputies responded to the structure fire at around 12:04 a.m. PT after reports of a blaze at the property

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, and it is unclear whether the couple was home at the time

A fire tore through a storage shed at Will Smith and Jada Pinkett's sprawling Calabasas estate in the early hours of Monday, November 23, 2026, sending an ominous red glow across the night sky above the gated property.

A fire breaks out at Hollywood legend Will Smith and his wife Jada Pinkett's $42 million Calabasas estate. Photo source: Paul Morigi/WireImage, Mike Coppola/Getty Images, @tmz/X

Source: Getty Images

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Deputies were called to the scene at approximately 12:04 a.m. PT after reports of a structure fire at the couple's $42 million home.

Upon arrival, officers found a storage shed engulfed in flames.

According to TMZ reports, fire crews responded and managed to extinguish the blaze, preventing it from spreading further across the estate.

Will Smith's home hit by early-morning blaze

The cause of the fire has not been determined, with authorities confirming the incident remains under active investigation.

It has not been confirmed whether Will Smith or Jada Pinkett were present at the property when the fire broke out.

Surveillance footage captured by BACKGRID and shared by TMZ showed the dramatic scene outside the estate's gated entrance, with the sky burning a vivid red in the background.

Two figures were seen moving through the gate, the footage carrying an unmistakably tense and ominous atmosphere.

The X video of the fire incident at Will Smith and his wife's estate is below:

Reactions to the Will Smith estate fire

Social media responses to the news ranged from concern to dark humour.

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions from social media users below:

@CzechMateAO wrote:

"I think we all know what's going on here. You have to replace those smoke alarm batteries. CHIRP!"

@ddsnorth said:

"I have seen lots of pics of that place, and it was a surreal, beautiful, unique, one-of-a-kind sort of place. This is tragic to lose this property. Feel bad for #WillSmith."

@Baloney_and commented:

"This is sad, mainly because rich people buy crazy artefacts and relics. Like that one rich family buying Michael Jackson's hats to wear on Halloween."

Jada Pinkett and Will Smith living separately

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith, who reportedly remained in separate homes despite rebuilding their relationship and appearing together at public events.

Their bond began to mend after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars—a moment Jada said made her realise she would never leave her husband’s side.

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Source: YEN.com.gh