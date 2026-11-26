Afua Asantewaa Returns for Third Singathon Attempt, Lists Beyoncé and Bob Marley Songs
- Ghanaian singing marathoner Afua Asantewaa officially announced plans for a fresh attempt at the Guinness World Records title for the longest singing marathon by an individual
- The media personality's third Singathon is set to take place outside Ghana, and she shared details of the international songs fans can expect at the event
- Afua Asantewaa also thanked her fans and the media for their support so far, and she named the two organisations partnering with her on the attempt
Ghanaian media personality Afua Asantewaa Owusu Aduonum has announced a third attempt at the Guinness World Records title for the longest singing marathon.
Afua Asantewaa first attempted the record at Akwaaba Village in Accra in December 2023. She sang for 126 hours and 52 minutes, surpassing the then 105-hour record held by India's Sunil Waghmare.
However, in February 2024, Guinness World Records rejected her submitted evidence. The organisation explained that she failed to strictly follow guidelines on rest break timings.
Afua Asantewaa announces third Singathon in Canada
Nearly two years after her second attempt in Kumasi, Afua Asantewaa is ready to try again. On Thursday, November 26, 2026, GhanaWeb reported that her third singing marathon will begin on July 27, 2027, in Ontario, Canada.
In a statement, she expressed excitement about the attempt and referenced Osibisa's iconic song, Woyaya. She said:
"It is with great pleasure that I announce my third singing marathon attempt, scheduled for July 27, 2027, here in Canada. The journey has been challenging, but as Osibisa's iconic song Woyaya reminds us, we will get there."
The event is being organised in partnership with The ACE Foundation and Bee Connected Academy in Canada.
Afua also thanked her supporters, particularly members of the media, for standing by her throughout her journey.
The Facebook post by Afua Asantewaa, in which she announces her third Singathon attempt in Canada, is below.
Afua Asantewaa's Canada Singathon song list
Unlike her previous attempts, the Canada edition will feature a broader international repertoire. According to Afua Asantewaa, it will celebrate music from different cultures and generations.
Her selection includes Three Little Birds by Bob Marley and the Wailers, Remember Me by Lucky Dube and Soul Makossa by Manu Dibango.
Beyoncé's Single Ladies, Yvonne Chaka Chaka's Umqombothi, Kizz Daniel and Tekno's Buga, and Dolly Parton's Coat of Many Colors are also on the list.
Ghanaian classics will feature alongside the international hits. Through the initiative, she hopes to inspire young people to rise above adversity and pursue their aspirations with courage.
Afua Asantewaa's music project after Singathons
Last year, YEN.com.gh reported that Afua Asantewaa announced a new music project after two failed Singathons.
She shared her new career direction on X on Thursday, June 19, 2025, and asked fans to help her choose a genre to explore. The move came after both her 2023 and 2024 attempts were disqualified for breaking the rules.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Ben-oni Blay (Entertainment Editor) Ben-Oni Quao Blay is an Entertainment Editor at YEN.com.gh with a Master's degree in Journalism from the Ghana Institute of Journalism and a Bachelor of Arts in English from the University of Cape Coast. He has over five years of experience in SEO content creation, digital publishing, and audience analytics. Before joining YEN.com.gh, he served as Lead Content Creator and Writer at the International Filmmakers Association (Germany), where he covered film and entertainment. He holds Google certifications in Digital Marketing and SEO. Contact him at benoni.blay@yen.com.gh.