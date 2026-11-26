Ghanaian singing marathoner Afua Asantewaa officially announced plans for a fresh attempt at the Guinness World Records title for the longest singing marathon by an individual

The media personality's third Singathon is set to take place outside Ghana, and she shared details of the international songs fans can expect at the event

Afua Asantewaa also thanked her fans and the media for their support so far, and she named the two organisations partnering with her on the attempt

Ghanaian media personality Afua Asantewaa Owusu Aduonum has announced a third attempt at the Guinness World Records title for the longest singing marathon.

Afua Asantewaa announces her third Guinness World Records Singathon attempt, set for Ontario, Canada. Photo source: Afua Asantewaa

Source: Facebook

Afua Asantewaa first attempted the record at Akwaaba Village in Accra in December 2023. She sang for 126 hours and 52 minutes, surpassing the then 105-hour record held by India's Sunil Waghmare.

However, in February 2024, Guinness World Records rejected her submitted evidence. The organisation explained that she failed to strictly follow guidelines on rest break timings.

Afua Asantewaa announces third Singathon in Canada

Nearly two years after her second attempt in Kumasi, Afua Asantewaa is ready to try again. On Thursday, November 26, 2026, GhanaWeb reported that her third singing marathon will begin on July 27, 2027, in Ontario, Canada.

In a statement, she expressed excitement about the attempt and referenced Osibisa's iconic song, Woyaya. She said:

"It is with great pleasure that I announce my third singing marathon attempt, scheduled for July 27, 2027, here in Canada. The journey has been challenging, but as Osibisa's iconic song Woyaya reminds us, we will get there."

The event is being organised in partnership with The ACE Foundation and Bee Connected Academy in Canada.

Afua also thanked her supporters, particularly members of the media, for standing by her throughout her journey.

The Facebook post by Afua Asantewaa, in which she announces her third Singathon attempt in Canada, is below.

Afua Asantewaa's Canada Singathon song list

Unlike her previous attempts, the Canada edition will feature a broader international repertoire. According to Afua Asantewaa, it will celebrate music from different cultures and generations.

Her selection includes Three Little Birds by Bob Marley and the Wailers, Remember Me by Lucky Dube and Soul Makossa by Manu Dibango.

Beyoncé's Single Ladies, Yvonne Chaka Chaka's Umqombothi, Kizz Daniel and Tekno's Buga, and Dolly Parton's Coat of Many Colors are also on the list.

Ghanaian classics will feature alongside the international hits. Through the initiative, she hopes to inspire young people to rise above adversity and pursue their aspirations with courage.

Afua Asantewaa's music project after Singathons

Last year, YEN.com.gh reported that Afua Asantewaa announced a new music project after two failed Singathons.

She shared her new career direction on X on Thursday, June 19, 2025, and asked fans to help her choose a genre to explore. The move came after both her 2023 and 2024 attempts were disqualified for breaking the rules.

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Source: YEN.com.gh