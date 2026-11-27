Hong Kong authorities announced a ban on two categories of powered items that travellers are not allowed to carry out of the country

The new restrictions target specific battery-powered and electrically charged goods that passengers commonly pack in their luggage

Travellers heading out of Hong Kong could face consequences if they attempt to leave with the prohibited items

Hong Kong has drawn a firm line for travellers departing its borders, announcing restrictions on two categories of powered items that passengers are no longer permitted to take out of the territory.

The restrictions cover lithium battery-powered devices and items containing flammable materials.

Hong Kong bans two categories of powered items travellers cannot take out of the country. Photo credit: FG Trade/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Authorities made clear that foreign visitors who attempt to leave Hong Kong carrying these goods risk running into serious trouble at the point of departure.

What items are banned?

The first category covers spare or loose lithium batteries, including power banks, which are not allowed to be packed in checked-in luggage.

These items may only be carried in hand luggage under specific conditions, such as limits on watt-hour ratings.

High-capacity batteries that exceed the permitted threshold are banned from flights altogether.

The second category includes items that pose fire or explosion risks due to flammable or pressurised contents.

This covers goods such as aerosol sprays, gas canisters, lighter fuel, and similar materials. Travellers are advised to leave such items behind before heading to the airport.

Why Hong Kong is enforcing the rules

The restrictions are rooted in aviation safety. Lithium batteries, in particular, have been linked to in-flight fires when they short-circuit or are damaged in cargo holds.

By limiting where and how these batteries can be transported, Hong Kong's authorities aim to reduce the risk of incidents in the air.

Hong Kong authorities stressed that these are not entirely new rules but rather a reinforcement of existing international aviation regulations that many passengers overlook or are unaware of.

The move aligns Hong Kong's enforcement posture with global airline safety standards set by bodies such as the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

Passengers travelling through Hong Kong are encouraged to review the full list of restricted items before packing.

Those unsure about whether a specific device or product is permitted are advised to contact their airline directly for clarification before arriving at the airport.

42 countries can use South Korea Smart Entry Gate

YEN.com.gh reported earlier that South Korea had published a full list of 42 countries whose citizens could use automated Smart Entry Gates at its borders.

The list was dominated by European nations, with select Asian territories, Canada, Australia and New Zealand also qualifying.

No African country appeared on the list, meaning travellers from Ghana, Nigeria, Kenya and South Africa had to use standard manual border checks.

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Source: YEN.com.gh