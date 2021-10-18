A local truck driver had a special moment after meeting his family and children on the side of the road

The driver, identified as Evans, had been away for three weeks and his family really missed him so they decided to meet him as he was busy with his commitments

This beautiful story wa shared by Long-distance Truckers on social media and it has seriously impressed many people

It was a special moment for one guy who reunited with his family following a lengthy absence because of his job. The long distance driver was met by his family as he was busy with his commitments.

According to a Facebook post by Long-distance Truckers, Evans has been away for three weeks and his family met him on the side of the road. The kids were really excited and the father showed them the love they really missed.

The social media page’s administrator wrote:

“Evans has been on the road for 3 weeks and his family met him on the side of the road ... look how excited are his kids to see him...The sacrifices truckers make.”

South Africans are impressed by a local driver. Image: @SALongDistanceTruckers/Facebook

Source: UGC

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The post reads:

Gawie Elouise van Niekerk said:

"Keep it safe...Family everything, you're a good dad.”

Sandra Diederiks said:

“Praying for all the truckers out there may God keep u save and guide u/

Jacques De Villiers said:

“Brother you just don't it for you., you do it for those children......respect brother those kids will love you for what you did....”

Juan Moltalvho said:

“I know the feeling I just got home after 5 weeks of being out on the road my kids are growing up without me but that is what we do to provide for our families and give the best life that we can we do a lot of sacrificing for our families.”

Iliske Bergh said:

“Thank you to all dads!! You are awesome and loved. They say a mother carry a child for 9 months in her belly, but DAD'S you carry your child for the rest of your life at heart...”

Sibusiso ngwenya said:

“Really love this career....one day is one day...that really cute n sweet...”

Wayne Hutchinson said:

“Salute brother Thank you for giving up your family time to provide to so many other people needs God Bless you and your family and every other trucker out there Amen and Amen.”

“Captain”: Saffas react to a video clip of a truck driver who does a safety checklist before the crash

In a recent post, YEN.com.gh posted that a local truck driver is being celebrated on social media for his vigilance on the road. The guy’s video surfaced on the internet through the SA Long-distance Truckers Facebook page.

According to the page, the guy is only identified as Charlie and he seems to be seriously aware of his safety on the road, and there are massive reactions to the short clip on the social networking site.

Judging from the clip, it seems the guy is prepared for any scenario on the road and checks his airbrakes, temperature of the truck and a number of features. The group said on Facebook:

“Charlie sent this video. Quite funny how everything is written down before. Watch till the end.”

Source: Yen.com.gh