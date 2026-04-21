The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, destooled his linguist Kyeame Kofi Nti at an Asanteman Council meeting on April 20, 2026

Manhyia Palace confirmed the destoolment was prompted by multiple charges, including improper handling of Ntam and accusations from Ayaasehene

A video shared by Manhyia Palace's official TikTok page appeared to show the visibly upset linguist striking an individual as he left the palace after his destoolment

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A video appearing to show Otumfuo Osei Tutu II’s former linguist, Kyeame Kofi Nti, allegedly assaulting a person after his destoolment has sparked an uproar online.

Kyeame Kofi Nti: Otumfuo's Destooled Linguist Allegedly Slaps Man in Viral Video

Source: Facebook

Otumfuo destooled his linguist, Kyeame Kofi Nti, following an Asanteman Council meeting held at the Manhyia Palace on Monday, April 20, 2026.

The decision was reached after several allegations and concerns were raised against him during the meeting.

According to a post from Manhyia Palace’s official social media handles, the linguist was destooled due to multiple issues, but the most prominent among them was some doubt over his royal lineage.

"Otumfuo Kyeame Kofi Nti was destooled today during an Asanteman Council Meeting following several allegations and charges against him. The key issues included royal lineage concerns, improper handling of Ntam, ⁠failure in duties as Okyeame, and charges from Ayaasehene," Manhyia Palace wrote.

"Questions were raised about his royal background, including his inability to invoke Otumfuo Ntam Kɛseɛ and he was accused of hoarding multiple invocations of Otumfuo Ntam Kɛseɛ beyond what is customary for his predecessors," the post continued.

Below is a Facebook post with the details of Kyeame Kofi Nti's destoolment.

Kyeame Kofi Nti allegedly slaps man

In a video shared by Manhyia Palace’s official TikTok account, The Palace View on April 20, Kyeame Kofi Nti was seen engaged in a physical altercation with an individual.

The unfortunate incident occurred after the chief’s destoolment as he was recorded leaving the palace barefoot in a sour mood.

As he left barefoot and dressed in traditional Ashanti fashion, with a cloth draped over his shoulder, he was approached by another individual who appeared intent on commiserating with him.

However, the video showed the incensed linguist throw out a hand that appeared to connect with the other individual, leaving many Ghanaians amazed.

The video of Otumfuo’s destooled linguist appearing to strike another person sparked massive reactions on social media as Ghanaians shared varying opinions.

Below is the TikTok video of Kyeame Kofi Nti appearing to strike another individual.

Reactions to Kyeame Kofi Nti’s altercation

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the video appearing to show Otumfuo’s linguist confronting a man after his destoolment.

TravisBlog😉 said:

"Ohhhhhh 😂😂😂😂 what happened?"

Jiddah’sIMPORT ANDCLOSET 🛍️🛒 wrote:

"Aww, he got him."

Jokay Jokay commented:

"Most of the people whose royal lineages are questionable end up misconducting themselves. The stool will always expose you if you're alien to them and not qualified to occupy."

Source: YEN.com.gh