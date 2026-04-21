The Agyeman-Rawlings family on Friday paid a condolence visit to former Provisional National Defence Council (PNDC) member, General Joseph Nunoo-Mensah, following the passing of his wife, Margaret Nunoo-Mensah, in February.

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The Member of Parliament for Klottey Korle, Zanetor Agyemang-Rawlings, and her sisters pay a visit to PNDC General Nunoo-Mensah. Image credit: Jerry John Rawlings/Facebook

Source: Facebook

The visit was led by the Member of Parliament for Klottey Korle, Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, who was accompanied by her sisters, Yaa Asantewaa Agyeman-Rawlings and Amina Agyeman-Rawlings. The delegation met the family to express sympathy and support during their period of mourning.

Speaking during the visit, Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings explained that the gesture was to honour the longstanding relationship between both families.

“We are here because we understand the true value of friendship, and we do express our sincere condolences to the family. Relationships matter; friendship matters,” she said.

General Joseph Nunoo-Mensah, former Chief of Defence Staff during the PNDC era and later National Security Advisor under President John Evans Atta Mills, expressed appreciation for the visit. He noted that the gesture brought comfort to his family as they continued to grieve the loss of his wife.

He also reflected on his close relationship with the late former President Jerry John Rawlings, sharing fond memories of their time.

“I am very grateful,” he said.

Read more on the Agyemang-Rawlings sisters’ visit to General Nunoo-Mensah in the Facebook post below.

General Nunoo-Mensah was accompanied by his children, Ben Nunoo-Mensah, Joseph Nunoo-Mensah, Fred Nunoo-Mensah, and Amanda Nunoo-Mensah, during the visit.

He previously served as Chief of Defence Staff in 1979 under the Armed Forces Revolutionary Council (AFRC) and was also part of the PNDC government that took office in 1981. In 2009, he was appointed National Security Advisor by President John Evans Atta Mills.

General Nunoo-Mensah and the late Margaret Nunoo-Mensah were married on August 10, 1968.

Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings reacts to rumours about her possible appointment as Ghana's Defence Minister. Photo credit: Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings/Facebook.

Source: UGC

Zanetor Agyemang-Rawlings reacts to rumours of appointment

Earlier, the YEN.com.gh reported that the Member of Parliament for Korle Klottey, Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, has reacted to rumours about her possible appointment as Ghana's Minister for Defence.

The role of the Defence Minister became vacant following the tragic demise of Dr Edward Kofi Omane Boamah in the Obuasi helicopter tragedy on August 6, 2025.

The late former Defence Minister was among eight prominent Ghanaians, including the Minister for Science and Environment, Dr Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed, and military crew members, who lost their lives in the helicopter crash last year.

Source: YEN.com.gh