An 8-year-old girl named Monroe who is without the use of her eyes says she sees with her hands

The little girl was born without her eyes and has a rare condition that happens to 1 in 10,000 all over the world

Despite her physical challenge, Monroe has learnt to play the piano well and can even do house chores

A person may lose their sight if they have conditions such as glaucoma, age-related macular degeneration, cataracts, Retinopathy, Retinitis Pigmentosa, Blindinc affirms.

And there are those born with their eyes in its place but can't see. This however isn't the case with a little girl called Monroe.

Monroe was born without eyes and uses prosthetics Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by Born Different

Monroe was born without a pair of eyes. What that means is she was delivered with empty eye sockets.

She plays the piano and can do house chores

With help from her loving mother named Heaven, the little girl has been able to learn to do house chores and plays the piano well.

In a video shared on Facebook by Born Different, Monroe said in the absence of her sight, she sees with her hands.

The little girl full of life has prosthetics in place of her eyes.

Monroe's condition explained

Monroe was born with a condition called bilateral anophthalmia. The condition is an extremely rare one that happens in about 1 in 10,000 persons.

NCBI explains that bilateral anophthalmia is a condition characterized by absent eyeballs in the presence of eyelids, conjunctiva or lacrimal apparatus.

Internet users send her kind thoughts

Tulula Lynne remarked:

"One of the sweetest videos. Bless her and her wonderful mother she is raising her to become just as equipped as she is strong independent and always loving. mother is such a good mom I kinda cried I love seeing mothers like this so so supportive because every child needs that."

Donna Hylton-Royce opined:

"What a beautiful child so positive and an inspiration to all. She has a very special Mom who is encouraging her all the way.

"God Bless them both."

Kelli McGugin Anderson wrote:

"What a bright, beautiful, intelligent child. She’s so happy and she has a wonderful mom that is making sure that she gets what she needs to live a wonderful life. I really pray that technology will advance enough to allow her to see someday."

Erica Yashica Brown said:

"She’s an amazing little girl, so intelligent and outgoing. And her love for music , I too love those musicians she chose. I can tell this young lady will go far in life. Bless this family♥️"

