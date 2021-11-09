Will Smith Climbs to The Top of Dubai's Burj Khalifa for His New YouTube Series

Will Smith shared two episodes of his new YouTube series dubbed Best Shape of My Life with his fans

Through the two episodes, he documented his journey to get to the top of the world's tallest building Burj Khalifa

The actor got to the hightest indoor level, but challenged himself further to the highest level of the structure, the very tip of the Burj Khalifa

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Hollywood actor Will Smith has a new YouTube series dubbed Best Shape of My Life which has got his fans all interested.

Will Smith impressed his fans with the climb. Photo: Will Smith.

Source: Instagram

Challenging climb

Well, to give them a rare treat even as he shared his first ever episodess, the actor recently shared a video of himself attempting one of the most challenging yet intresting moves.

The Bad Boys actor on Monday, November 8, premiered two episodes of his series in which he documented his climb to the top of the highest building in the world, Dubai's Burj Khalifa.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Just to bring you up to speed, Burj Khalifa stands at 2,722ft and consists of a stunning 160 floors.

YEN.com.gh understands Will Smith started the series in a bid to share his weight loss and book writing journey.

Well, in the second episode, dubbed My Secret Shame, the star showed the world how he tried to reach the peak of the building in vain.

The episode starts with the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air actor reading a chapter of his forthcoming autobiography in which he recalls his childhood with his militant father Willard Carroll Smith, Sr.

''My father was my hero. He demanded rigid perfection from himself and the people around him.'' Will read.

Fitness move

To confirm, this, the actor went through two weeks of working out with a trainer and losing some weight, before finally flying to Dubai for the toughest challenge; Climbing the Burj Khalifa.

''I have never looked this bad. I will fix it though.'' he added.

Will Smith successfully walked up the over one hundred floors as his cardio workout on the day he summited the top.

In a footage seen by YEN.com.gh, Will could be seen getting sweaty and all tired even as he forged ahead.

The actor finally realised there was no more he could achieve after getting to the 160th floor of the world's tallest building.

Setting records

Will got to the highest indoor level but challenged himself further to the highest level of the structure, the very tip of the Burj Khalifa.

The actor made a unique achievement after climbing a ladder to get to the spire, which is the individual highest point that a human being can be in a man-made structure on Earth.

This came barely days after YEN.com.gh reported Will disclosed that he and his wife Jada Pinkett had decided to give up on the fantasy idea that they need each other to be happy.

According to the Gemini Man star, the two decided to figure out how to be happy by themselves and emphasised that he and his wife talk about everything that can affect their relationship.

Source: Yen.com.gh