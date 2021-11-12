Man ‘Scatters’ UK Supermarket, Tells Policeman He Wants His Money Back

A man, Olalekan, who claimed to be an "ambassador" has caused a scene in a UK supermarket

After a policeman was called on him for disturbing the environment, the man said that he wants a refund for things he already bought

While the officer tried to calm his nerves, the Nigerian man with his thick accent would have none of it, saying he has been badly treated

A Nigerian 'ambassador' has had a 'faceoff' with a policeman in the UK. In a series of videos that were widely circulated online, the man said he wanted a refund.

He revealed that he was earlier mis-profiled as a thief and arrested. When the policeman called on him asked if wanting a refund was why he was shouting in the supermarket, he said yes.

Many Nigerians found his accent funny. Photo source: @instablog9ja

Source: Instagram

Is the man okay?

The man maintained that he had to be on top of his voice as he was never given attention when he demanded a refund.

When his name was asked, the man said that he is Ambassador Olalekan and he is a representative of Christ. He added that he is filming the man as a part of Jesus' grand plan to disgrace them.

Many Nigerians who commented on the video said that they found the accent of the man very funny.

Watch the videos below (swipe for more):

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 3,000 comments with thousands of reactions.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

real_kingtee said:

"The voice nd tone of the recorder alone is making Lol."

grt_khali said:

"Me self as a Nigerian is finding it hard to understand what the man is saying. Ambassador is talking like he’s drunk."

jay_strings said:

"Ambassador e gbenu dake o je."

chu6x said:

"Accent and accent they fight."

omogealagbo1 said:

"You will take a lot of paracetamol we are violently awesome."

