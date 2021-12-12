A woman identified as Billie Jean is delighted by the cute bond between her boyfriend and young baby

Jean said her boyfriend went with his stepdaughter (Jean's baby) to the grocery store and somebody secretly snapped them and sent her a photo of them lacking

The young woman gladly said all she prayed for was a father figure for her daughter, J'ream, and she found it in her current boyfriend

A young woman, Billie Jean, has expressed love to her boyfriend for treating his stepchild as his own.

Caring man shows love to his stepdaughter at a grocery store. Photo: @becauseofthem.

Taking to social media, Jean shared a heartwarming photo of her lover and her daughter, J'ream, in the grocery store.

The two could be seen cutely bonding as her boyfriend bent to kiss his stepdaughter who was in the shopping trolley.

While captioning the photo, the proud mother gushed over her boyfriend for stepping in as her daughter's father.

Jean said she was moved by how the fatherly treat that her daughter got from the stepfather,

"I have been at home chilling all day while my man was handling his business. After he was done he went and picked my baby up, took her to the store with him. While he was getting groceries, somebody sent me this pic of them lacking. I got teary-eyed. All I ever wanted was for J'ream to get a father figure," read part of the post.

