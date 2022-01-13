Heroic Man Escaping Apartment Fire Stops to Rescue Young Girl

On Sunday, January 9, fire razed a 19 storey apartment in New York, killing 17

Fatima Woods, a mother of two, was struggling to escape with her kids and was almost giving up when a neighbour she had never met offered to help

Mahamed Keita grabbed her three-year-old daughter and ran out of the building, with Wood saying things would have been worse if he had not helped

Not all heroes wear capes. A man escaping an apartment fire that killed 17 in the Bronx, New York, put his life in the line to help a young girl.

Mahamed Keita was escaping from a fire when he stopped to help a three-year-old girl. Photo: NBC4.

Stranger to the rescue

Fatima Woods, a mother of two, was desperate to evacuate her two kids from the burning building on Sunday, January 9, when a neighbour she had never met offered to help.

Woods said she was struggling to escape the 19 storey apartment as it was engulfed with smoke and fire.

Recalling the incident, Wood told NBC4 she was almost giving up on making out alive when the heroic man offered to help them.

Later identified as Mahamed Keita, the man grabbed Wood's three-year-old daughter and ran down the stairs.

“As soon as I got down, the kid was cold, she didn’t have enough clothes. So I took off my jacket and I wrapped her in my jacket,” Keita told the outlet.

By the time Wood and her child made it out of the building, Keita and the little girl were going to the hospital.

Doing the right thing

Wood was reunited with her daughter and Keita on Sunday night after being discharged from the hospital.

“I cried all day. Even when we got to the hospital and we finally saw her, I was still crying because it was so traumatizing,” Wood said.

According to the mum, things would have been worse if Keita had not stepped in to help them.

“I was just trying to do the right thing. Everybody was struggling, lots of people lost their lives,” Keita explained his actions.

